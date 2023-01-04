A “First Day Hike” was held at Cass Scenic Railroad State Park Sunday afternoon to celebrate the New Year.

Superintendent Marshall Markley led the hike on the Greenbrier River Trail – and part of the Allegheny Trail, as they run together for a distance.

Twenty-eight people, including locals and visitors from the D. C. area, took part in the more than three-mile hike. Ages ranged from seven to 83.

Everyone who completed the hike received a free patch in the Cass General Store.

Info and photos courtesy of Nicolle Flood-Sawczyszyn