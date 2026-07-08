Thursday, July 8, 1976

FOURTH OF JULY

It was a grand and glorious Bicentennial Fourth of July celebration in Marlinton Sunday. The PCHS Band played under the direction of Charles Fauber; Dale Curry was master of ceremonies; Mayor Ed Rexrode greeted the large crowd; David Corcoran led in the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.

PATRIOTIC PRESENTATION

Liberty Proclaimed, was directed by Mrs. Ben Morgan, with a county-wide group of singers, 10 young persons representing various occupations with “hats off to the past and coats off for the future;” Connie Campbell and Doug Corcoran as Martha and George Washington; and Butch Michael as narrator.

The ringing of the church bells brought minutes of thoughtful gratitude for our freedom and many blessings. Congressman Staggers brought challenges of the changes facing us in the third century of our nation – one thing that is certain, is change.

The program closed with the patriotic favorites sung by a Bicentennial singing group led by Mrs. Willard Eskridge. There was plenty of cake and watermelon for everyone. The large cake, decorated with scroll, flag and Liberty Bell, was baked and decorated by Helen Kellison, Cameron Astin, Osa McLaughlin and Sally Nottingham.

NEW TRAFFIC LIGHTS

Marlinton’s new traffic lights at the two intersections on Main Street are now in operation.

These lights, although controversial, are in conformance with national safety standards. The green lights for Second and Third Avenue traffic are on for a much shorter time than for through traffic and have been causing a backup of traffic on those streets. It is reported that it is necessary to go through the State Road offices in Charleston to get a change in timing, but it will probably be necessary to make some adjustments.

A POINT IN CASS HISTORY

About the turn of the century, a young man moved his family to Cass. There were several boys in the family, and more sons were born to the man and his wife. They were the parents of 13 children, 12 sons and one daughter.

This man was readily accepted into the growing town of Cass. He was just what the town needed – a preacher.

When his sons were big enough to help, they played a major part in the growth and development of the town.

The preacher knew that God had blessed him beyond any of his hopes and dreams. As his sons grew, their father coached them in the Christian way of life and educated them in the local schools. Later, some left the area for higher learning and different and better employment. Only three remained in Cass.

One of the three grew to be a Sunday School teacher in one of the Methodist churches. He was also a teacher in the Green Bank school. He was a part time writer and wrote some books, of which some are still available.

The sons were very successful in life and the preacher retired, a very happy man.

In the years after he retired from the ministry, his great delight was to have someone visit him. On some visits, he would take the visitor up to the third floor to his study. There he could relax and talk. He instructed many people in his conversations while in his study.

His son set up a trophy room; he mounted birds and animals. The preacher was very proud to show his son’s work. He was very proud of all his children. He had good reasons to be proud.

Each one of the preacher’s sons was an inspiration to most anyone who came in contact with them. They helped the poor and needy. They counseled the troubled and lived very useful lives. Many are still living.

The preacher was well into his 80s when he passed away. Anyone still living who remembers him, will say that the preacher left his footprints on the sands of time.

He was the well-known and much-loved Rev. Harry Blackhurst.

Bruce Nelson,

Tucson, AZ

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Noble McClelland, of Weirton, a daughter, Michelle Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary D. Matheny, of Green Bank, a daughter, Kristi Renae.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bruce McKean, a daughter, Marion Elizabeth.

DEATHS

Mrs. Geniveve Hamrick Gum, 81, of Cass; a daughter of the late Bernard and Susan Meeks Hamrick. She is survived by her daughter, Lila Chestnut, of Hillsboro. Funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

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Mrs. Lizzie Armstrong, 77, of Seebert; born at Woodrow, a daughter of the late Thorton Seymour and Leona McCoy Dulaney.