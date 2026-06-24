Thursday, June 24, 1976

Stanley Green, of Frost, caught a 23 1/2 inch brown trout in the Allan Sheets swimming hole in Deer Creek on the old Cass Road Sunday. This fish will absolutely be mounted.

WEDDING

Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Hill, of Durbin, wish to announce the coming marriage of their daughter, Rosalie, to James A. Holder, III, son of Mr. and Mrs. James A. Holder, II, of Valdese, North Carolina.

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Mr. and Mrs. Don Terry, of Marlinton, wish to announce the marriage of their daughter, Martha Susan Terry, to Daril McCue Workman, son of Mrs. Hannah Workman, of Marlinton, and the late Henry Workman.

SILVER ANNIVERSARY

A reception will be held June 27 from two to four o’clock p.m. in the afternoon at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Marion Hill, of Hillsboro, to celebrate their Silver Wedding Anniversary.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Danny Vandevender, of Durbin, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Snyder, of Arbovale, a son, Kevin Edward.

DEATHS

SP-4 Larry Jeff Goldizen, 20, a son of Sampson and Gladys Goldizen. Funeral service from the Marlinton Church of God with burial in the Cochran Cemetery,

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John Houchin, 77, of Durbin, a veteran of World War II; funeral service from Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home with burial in the Bennett Cemetery in Arbovale.

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Daisey Myrtle Ramsey, 88, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Clinton and Lina Kellison, widow of Charles Elvin Ramsey. She was a member of Marvin Chapel Church where the funeral was held with burial in the Ruckman Cemetery.

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Mrs. Idollia Daisy Scott Rider, 58, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Thomas Lafayette and Ida McMillion Scott. Funeral Service from the VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Mountain View Cemetery.