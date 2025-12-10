Thursday, December 11, 1975

Fred and Hazel Sherbs honored us with a Christmas greeting in the form of a cherry wood plaque with a picture of a mother bear and two cubs coming out of their den. Mr. Sherbs puts pictures and poems, etc., on plaques and has been swamped with requests.

– – –

Rev Basil P. Sharp and family returned to the United States from Taiwan the last of August. Last week, we received a copy of his missionary circular letter written as he left Taiwan and we share it with you.

Greetings,

In giving a party, the time to stop a game and shift to another is when the people are enjoying the game the most and wish to continue. And so it is with us as we have decided to make a shift from Taiwan back to the USA, from being missionaries under the Division of International Mission of the General Executive Board to being members of the staff of the Ecumenical Institute…

The object of missionaries is to work themselves out of a job. This is what we have done. We feel that the work which we came to Taiwan to do has been accomplished…

WARRIOR BASKETBALL

The PCHS Warriors have been victorious by decisive margins in the first two games of the season. Bath County fell by a score of 81 to 55 and Elkins was defeated, 92 to 76.

In the Elkins game, all five PCHS starters scored in double figures. Jimmy Cutlip had 35 points, Jim Ryder 16, Ricky Doyle 14, David Jonese 13, and Albert Pondexter 10.

Pondexter’s skilled hands were responsible for 5 steals and 5 recoveries. Doyle led in assists with 5; and Cutlip had 7 steals and blocked two shots…

In both games the team played well together and showed a lot of hustle.

WEDDINGS

Jack S. Lambert and Anna Belle Waybright, were united in marriage November 21, 1975, at Green Bank.

– – –

In an open church wedding planned for two o’clock in the afternoon December 27, in the Liberty Presbyterian Church, Miss Diane Rose Ervine will become the bride of Dewey Thomas Hoover.

She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Guy Ervine, of Green Bank, and he is the son of Dervie Hoover, of Clover Lick, and the late Mrs. Olive Hoover.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Groseclose, of Stony Bottom, a daughter, Shana Marie.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David McLaughlin, of Princeton, a daughter, Kelly Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edwin Kennison, of Mill Point, a daughter, Jennifer Michelle.

DEATHS

Aaron August Rehm, 66; born near Renick, a son of the late Herman and Rose Callison Rehm. Funeral service from the Jack K. Wallace Funeral Home with burial in the Sunset Cemetery at Jacox.

– – –

Miss Mary S. Clark, 87, of Hillsboro; born on Knapps Creek, a daughter of Peter and Effie Cleek. Funeral service from Oak Grove Presbyterian Church with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Charles E. Gum, 81, of Buckeye; born at Green Bank, a son of the late John Milton and Alice Rebecca Conrad Gum. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Martha Gay Huff Doss, 69, died in Denmar Hospital. A native of Greenbrier County, a daughter of the late Wyley and Lucy Nottingham Huff. Funeral service from Hillsboro Methodist Church with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Lilly Louise Lewis, 82, died in Denmar State Hospital; born near Renick, a daughter of the late William and Mary Hankins Roberts. She was a member of the Mount Kennison Church of God. Burial in the Sharp Cemetery.