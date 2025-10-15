Thursday, October 16, 1975

CASS TRAIN

Sunday was a record-breaking day for the Cass Scenic Railroad. A total of 1,900 people rode the trains, which is 151 more than the previous highest total on Labor Day 1973. The Bald Knob train carried 798.

CIRCUIT COURT

The trial of the State of West Virginia vs Lee Woods McLaughlin for the murder of Elsie McLaughlin was started Tuesday and was still in process Wednesday morning.

WOMAN’S CLUB

The Woman’s Club of Marlinton held its regular meeting Friday at the home of Mrs. Neal Kellison.

Mrs. Maynard Crawford, President, presided. The flag salute was given. Mrs. Richard Newkirk gave the devotional using the Club Collect as a reference in her presentation.

Following the business meeting, Mrs. J. Z. Johnson presented Mrs. E. C. Stockwell, who gave three most interesting bird’s eye view book reviews relative to the program theme, “American Heritage.” The three books chosen by Mrs. Stockwell were Abigail Adams, Wo-men of 1776, and Bold Leaders of the American Revolution. Stockwell had high praise for the branch of the Pocahontas County Free Library and its facilities.

Members and guests present were Mrs. Lee Barlow, Mrs. I. B. Bumgardner, Mrs. Maynard Dilley, Mrs. Dale Curry, Mrs. Layman Davis, Mrs. Gordon Dilley, Mrs. Steve Hunter, Mrs. J. Z. Johnson, Mrs. Neal Kellison, Mrs. Virginia Mason, Mrs. Eldridge McCormack, Mrs. L. E. Montgomery, Mrs. Sherman Moore, Mrs. Ben Morgan, Mrs. Richard Newkirk, Mrs. Kerth Nottingham, Mrs. Edward Rexrode, Mrs. Basil Sharp, Mrs. David Sharpes, Mrs. Glenn Shrader, Miss Peggy Smith, Mrs. E. C. Stockwell, Mrs. Frederick VanNostran, Miss Alice Waugh, and guests Mrs. William Gay and Mrs. H. A. Yeager.

WINNER

John Walker, of Hillsboro, was chosen honorary publisher of the Charleston Ga-zette last Thursday.

The honorary publisher’s job is part of the prize awarded to the 17 year old, who was named Gazette’s Carrier of the Year.

The son of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Walker, John was selected from three finalists nominated for recognition by the circulation department’s district manager and by newspaper subscribers.

A senior at Pocahontas County High School, Walker has been delivering the Gazette for four years and one month. He said he delivered the papers to his 50 customers by bicycle before he became old enough to drive. …

TRAVELERS

Mrs. Nola G. Taylor and grandson, Gary Wayne Taylor, of Dunmore, have recently returned from a three-week tour of five European countries as guests of T. Sgt and Mrs. Edward Rockafellow, Frankfurt, Germany… Side trips were made to Austria and Holland…

One sad part of their return was to get their souvenirs via U. S. Mail only to discover that several items were broken and cannot be replaced.

BIRTH

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Arnold N. Jackson, of Hot Springs, Virginia, a son, Douglas Glenn Jackson.



DEATHS

Mrs. Mabel Robinson Bragg, 47, born at Marlinton, a daughter of Mrs. Nina Elizabeth Scott Robinson, of Marlinton and the late Charles Robinson. Her father died less than a month ago. Funeral service from VanReenen Funeral Home with burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

– – –

Mrs. Cloay E. Miller, 37, of Elk Route; born at Marlinton a daughter of Pat I. Workman, of Marlinton, and the late Annie Loving Workman. She was a member of First Baptist Chapel at Huntersville where the funeral service was held with burial in the Cochran Cemetery.