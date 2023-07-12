Thursday, July 12, 1973

Elbert Cromer caught a 48-inch yellow rattler alive above Stillwell last Friday afternoon while he was cutting pulpwood. It was unusually heavy through the middle and had eleven rattles and a button. The snake shot out through his legs and under a log; he rigged a noose and got him around the head, then put him in a sack. The rattles sure did sing when they picked up the sack.

RETIRING TEACHER

Mrs. Orda Hill Smith has retired after teaching 42 years in Pocahontas County. Most of her teaching has been in the primary grades. She says there could be no work more rewarding than working with young children and watching them progress in our educational system. She began teaching in 1931.

She graduated from Fairmont State Teachers’ College with a Master of Arts degree, majoring in Elementary Education. She has also attended Davis and Elkins College and Marshall University.

She has taught in four schools in the county – four years at Cover Lick, six years at Huntersville, two years at Slaty Fork, and 30 years in the Marlinton Elementary School…

On July 15, 1947, she married Clarence Smith, who was the funeral director in Marlinton for many years prior to his retirement a few years ago.

Her hobby is traveling, and she has traveled into all but three of the continental United States and has been in Canada several times. Now with retirement and more free time, she hopes to continue this very interesting hobby. You can read about the Rocky Mountains, the National Parks, the Great Lakes, oceans and beaches, but when you see them yourself, you can really appreciate their beauty.

Miss Pocahontas Pageant

These girls will vie for the title of Miss Pocahontas next Thursday at Pocahontas County High School. The winning girl will be crowned by Miss West Virginia, and will receive a $125 scholarship…

Theresa Lynn Akers, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Don Akers, of Marlinton.

Nancy Ellen Meck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William L. Meck, of Cass.

Linda L. Barker, daughter of Mrs. W. T. Barker, of Indiana.

Lynette Hiner, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Hunter Hiner, of Marlinton.

Bonnie Louise Kesler, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Kesler, of Cass.

Sarita Lantz, of Green Bank, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Earl J. Lantz.

Vonnie Myers, daughter of Dr. and Mrs. Bill Myers, of Marlinton.

Roberta Jo Sharp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Sharp, of Marlinton.

Lois Jean Sharp, daughter of Mrs. Glenda Snead, of Covington, Virginia, and Lowell Sharp, of Marlinton.

WEDDING

On July 2, 1973, at 7:00 p.m. in the Swago United Methodist Church, Roseanna Lee Armstrong, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Armstrong, of Buckeye, was united in marriage with Larry Lee Groves, son of Mr. and Mrs. Blain Groves, of Richwood.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Harnsby, of Columbia, South Carolina, a son, named John Christopher.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Harvey Galford, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Melissa Louise.

DEATHS

Mrs. Hallie Mae Rock Wells, 72, of Marlinton; born at Beard, a daughter of the late James Floyd and Icy Jane Cochran Rock. Her husband, John A. Wells, preceded her in death only 10 days ago. Burial in the Morningside Cemetery at Renick.

James Brown Gragg, 71, of Durbin, a retired coal miner, member of the Durbin Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Cass, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Moose Lodge and Modern Woodmen… Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Edgar Lee Malcom, 83, of Marlinton, a son of the late James and Susan Shinaberry Malcom. Burial in the Shinaberry Cemetery.

Mrs. Dolly N. Oscar, 54, daughter of Alfred and Gertrude Sims McLaughlin. Survived by her husband, John Oscar. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Rosa Poage Wil-liams, of Marlinton, born at Poage Lane, a daughter of the late John Robert and Elizabeth Sharp Poage, and a direct descendant of the first families of Augusta County, Virginia, who settled there in 1739. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Norman Virginia Kane, 69, of Durbin; she was part owner of Kane Stores and was secretary of the Coca-Cola Bottling Company in Marlinton. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.