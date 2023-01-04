Thursday, January 4, 1973

The following incident is an example of what invariably happens when you start to tell a new acquaintance you are from a small town he never heard of. This was related by Mrs. C. K. Dilley about her son-in-law:

John Whitman, formerly of Marlinton, was recently elected secretary treasurer for the Society of Engineers in Savannah, Georgia. Sitting next to the president at the installation dinner, the usual discourse stared about native states and towns, and “a little town you never hear of.”

“Try me,” was the answer.

The president was Shelton McKeever, a native of Hillsboro, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray McKeever.

DIRECT DIALING

Last Thursday morning, December 28, direct dialing came to customers of Telephone Utilities of West Virginia who are in the Mar- linton (799) exchange.

An informal ceremony was held Wednesday even-ing, and Mayor Guy Fultz placed the first DDD call from the Marlinton exchange to his grandson, Mitchell Camp, in Sterling, Virginia…

WOMAN’S CLUB

The Marlinton Woman’s Club went to the country home of Mrs. Gordon Dilley for a Christmas party December 15. The house was beautifully decorated inside and out. Members answered roll call with memories of Christmas from their childhood. Mrs. Edward Stemple read “A Christmas Story,” by Pearl Buck. Mrs. J. Z. Johnson read a humorous poem about Santa Claus throughout the world, and Mrs. Maynard Crawford read the beloved Christmas story from Luke.

The club members remembered patients at Denmar and Weston with gifts…

Sandwiches, cookies, candy and punch were served in the dining room by Mrs. Dave Sharpes.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles W. Buckingham, of Kingwood, a son, named Jeffrey Allen. The mother is the former Donna Hansford.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Oliver L. Wilfong, of Hatfield, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Donna Mae. Mrs. Wilfong is the former Judy Ann Circosta.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Taylor, of Harrisonburg, Virginia a son, named Raymond Mathews.

DEATHS

Mrs. Mary C. Skaggs, 61, of Marlinton, a graduate of Glenville State College, a member of Marlinton United Methodist Church, and a teacher in Pocahontas County school for 37 years… Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Frank Paul Sharpenberg, 90, of Morgantown and Beckley; he had been living with his son, Warren D. Sharpenberg. Born at Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Henry and Anna Gressler Sharpenberg… Burial in West Newton Cemetery, West Newton, Pa.

William H. Gilmore, 93, of Marlinton, a son of the late George P. Gilmore and Loretta Duncan Gilmore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Hefner Gil-more… Burial in Cochran Cemetery.

Odie John Friel, 42, of Marlinton, died in Clawson of an apparent heart attack. He is survived by his mother, Mrs. Florina B. Friel.

Cecil Rexrode, 79, of Bartow; funeral service in the Durbin Church of the Brethren; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Otis S. Lester, 57, of Minnehaha Springs; born on Beaver Creek, a son of the late William Dave and Ina J. Lester. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Gladys Kathleen Moore Newman, 65, of Waynesboro, Virginia. Born in Pocahontas County, a daughter of the Isaac Brown and Sadie Hamilton Moore.