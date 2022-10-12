Thursday, October 11, 1972

Ted McPaters has purchased Brill’s Esso Servicenter from the heirs of Mrs. Lura Brill. Ted has been manager of the service station for sixteen years, so will continue the business as before with the same working crew.

4-H News

The Pocahontas Pixies, Jr. 4-H Club held its first meeting October 2 in the basement of the Marlinton Methodist Church. The following officers were elected: president, Beverly Underwood, vice president, Mark Rogers, secretary, Ann Burns, treasurer, Donna Underwood, song leaders and recreational leaders, Don Rose and Sam Helmick, cheerleader and reporter, Rayetta Landis, adult leader, Joyce Rose…

Pocahontas County Football

By Elmer Friel and

Arch Wooddell

We would like to give the community a look at the coaches’ view of the team.

We feel that our boys are doing a fine job this season and would like to recognize the team and the members who have done an outstanding job.

We opened our season with a long bus ride on a very hot day against a big team. Montgomery was a seasoned football team and was a tough opener for our green squad. We have three boys back from last year’s team who were regulars: Roger Sharp, Wayne McKeever and Kenny Arbogast. These boys are doing a fine job and we have looked to them for leadership. Montgomery had 9 starters and was a veteran team. We felt that we played well enough to win, but had a 70 yard TD called back and ended up losing 14 – 6.

Our next opponent was Greenbrier West, which is always a good team. It was another frustrating game for our young team which has 15 juniors and 8 sophomores. We held West to no first downs in the first half but were behind 14-6 at halftime. We felt that the kick off returns with only seconds left before the half broke our backs. Score 22-6.

We rallied to beat Webster Springs in a real thriller, 18-16, with a fine team effort. Our homecoming game was a fine team effort, beating Cowen 26 – 8. Our last outing at Parkersburg South, which dressed 75 players, was a fine experience for our team. We were beaten soundly but learned from the experience. We were given $1,000 to play South which was as much as we could make on some games. South beat Marrietta, Ohio 48-6 this week, a team that Parkersburg High beat 12-6 last week, as you see the strength of that team. Our game with Franklin was postponed for this week.

We are half way through our season and feel that, with some luck, could win the next five ballgames. Richwood and Clarksburg R. W. will be hard to handle but with a valiant effort we could win.

Kenny Arbogast, 6’ 2” 266 pounds, is our leading defensive player averaging 12 tackles per game. Coach Garrett Ford from WVU has expressed a real interest in Kenny.

Our leading scorer is Matt Withers, five feet, nine inches and 125 pound Junior, who has scored six touchdowns. We are expecting him to be a good one.

Rick Wooddell, our talking captain, a fine all around football player, has three touchdowns and calls our defensive signals.

Other mainstays on our team are: David Moore, Quarterback; Tommy Moore, End and Defensive Halfback; Jim Rose, Linebacker and Fullback; David Eddy, Center; Jeff Barnett, Offensive and Defensive Guard; Gary Kramer, Defensive Linebacker. DeLayne Rhea, Offensive Tackle; Joe Kerr, Offensive Guard and Defensive Tackle; Wayne McKeever, Offensive End and Defensive End.

Other promising players who are seeing a lot of action are: Gary Sharp, DeWayne Rhea, Frank Morrison, Gary Cassell, Joe Hamed, Charlie Ryder, Mike Collins, Bill Killinger, Mike Smith, Rick Moore, Paul White, Jerry Kerr, Kim Wilfong, Kenneth Wilfong and Larry Beverage…