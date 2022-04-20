Thursday, April 20, 1972

Comments of a Country Woman

I am a city woman who has exchanged the hustle and bustle of the city for the serenity of the country life.

One of the things that has changed since I have become a country woman is that now, in the morning, instead of turning on the electric stove and plugging in the coffee pot, I cook breakfast on a wood burning stove and perk my coffee in a regular percolator – not because of necessity, but because I love it. To me, there is nothing in the world that smells better in the morning than smoke from a wood fire mingled with the wonderful aroma of home cured ham or bacon, eggs and coffee, and the sound of an occasional snap and crackle of the fire in the stove and the bubbly sound of the percolator. Is there anything nicer than a cheery country kitchen and the wonderful smells and foods that they produce?

It is a wonderful thing to walk out on your porch and hear a wild turkey gobble, as I did this morning.

One of the nicest things that happens to me each year in the spring is to walk around in my yard and look at the flowers starting to pop up and sort of plan in my head what flowers I am going to plant this year, and just breathe in the scent of the fresh spring air and feel the warm sun on my face.

These are some of the best things in life and they are free, just for the taking, so give yourself a generous helping.

STUDENTS

Students named as President’s Scholars at West Virginia University for the First Semester, because they received straight A averages, include:

Durbin – George G. Gragg, Division of Forestry.

Hillsboro – Ellen Lynn Beard, Division of Animal and Veterinary Sciences.

Marlinton – John W. Jett, Division of Plant Sciences; Charles D. McElwee, Division of Forestry; and Marvin S. Perry, Division of Forestry.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and, Mrs. George F. Collins, of Charleston, a son, named Brian Edwin.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Patrick Coleman, of Green Bank, a son, named Bryan Patrick.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. David Hayes, of Green Bank, a son.

DEATHS

Mrs. Virgie Bly Wolford, 61, of Durbin, a daughter of the late Charles and Lucinda Moats; died after suffering a stroke while attending Prayer Meeting at the Church of the Brethren. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

John Wallace Dilley, 93, of Marlinton, a son of the late W. Franklin and Mary Sharp Dilley. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Easter Gibson, of Marlinton, died near Mace of an apparent heart attack while gathering ramps. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery.

Dorsey Frederick Biggs, 42, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Marlinton, a son of James R. and Effie Meadows Biggs. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Everett L (Lex) Puckett, 58, of Green Bank, a son of the late Cyrus and Rosie Hern Puckett.

Henry Leslie Lewis, 29, of Renick, was found dead Sunday morning along Rt. 219 below Hillsboro. Apparently he had been hit by a car some hours before. He was a son of George and Ethel Crane Lewis, of Williamsburg. Burial in the Ellis Chapel Cemetery near Renick.

Thomas L. Hill, 79, of Maxwelton; born at Lobelia, a son of the late Joel and Lettie Morrison Hill. Burial in the Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Auto.