Thursday, March 23, 1972

How do we rate?

Adam R. Kelly, the sage of Tyler County and editor of the weekly Star News in Sistersville, has come forth with a list of 31 virtues by which to measure the progressiveness of a town.

He says that if a community can answer “yes” to 24 of the 31 units on the measuring stick, then citizens can take pride in their town.

But, if more answers are “no” than “yes,” then it is time to get the lead out.

1. Most high school and college graduates stay in town.

2. The local paper constantly pushes civic improvements.

3. There’s a place to swim within easy reach.

4. Young couples have little trouble finding a place to live.

5. The head of your city government is a “get-things-done” man.

6. Teachers’ salaries are better than the state average.

7. There’s a library with a good collection of new books.

8. Service clubs and women’s organizations team up on projects.

9. A modern hospital is within your trading area.

10. There’s a hotel or motel you would enjoy if you were a visitor.

11. It’s easy to find a parking space in the business section.

12. Prompt, reasonably priced ambulance service is available.

13. Streets throughout the community are well lighted.

14. There’s as much interest in local elections as in national elections.

15. There’s an active Parent-Teacher Association.

16. Citizens have a positive outlook and attitude about their town.

17. Firemen must take regular training courses.

18. There’s an annual Clean-Up, Paint-Up, Fix-Up Week.

19. More than half the church congregations are under 40 years of age.

20. Local speeders pay the same fines as out-of towners.

21. Newcomers quickly feel they’re a part of the town.

22. Schools have plenty of room for students.

23. All streets are paved and sidewalks are in good condition.

24. At least one restaurant serves outstanding meals.

25. It’s easy to get volunteers for any worthwhile project.

26. There’s a livewire Chamber of Commerce.

27. There’s at least one doctor for each 800 people in the county.

28. Well-stocked stores keep shoppers in the town.

29. There’s an ample supply of good drinking water.

30. The sewer extension programs keep pace with housing.

31. Good zoning keeps commercial firms away from residential areas.

DEATHS

Mrs. Thelma Elizabeth Ervine Hicks, 65, of Webster Springs; born at Huntersville, a daughter of the late Mack G. Ervine and Elizabeth Sharp Ervine. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Miss Daisy Bragg Dixon, 54, of Springdale, formerly of Marlinton, a daughter of the late Sherman L. and Minnie K. Bragg. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Uxter Lambert, 73, of Frank, a son of the late Saul K. and Ellen Cunningham Lambert. Funeral service in the Frank Nazarene Church.

Henry W. Lantz, 84, of Green Bank, a well known farmer and stockman; a son of the late Charles Jasper and Eunice Teter Lantz. Burial in the Maplewood Cemetery in Elkins.

Murl Vernon Hill, 51, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Lobelia, a son of Mrs. Ruby Hill Sheets, of Hillsboro, and the late Ellawood Hill. Burial in Sunset Cemetery near Hillsboro.

Robert Eugene O’Brian, 49, of Fairlea, formerly of Cass, a son of the late Albert and Lola Taylor O’ Brian; burial in Arbovale Cemetery.