Thursday, December 2, 1971\r\n\u00a0\r\nYour Schools\r\nTaylor V. Cremeans, Superintendent\r\n\r\nChristmas is just around the corner.\r\n\r\nMOTHERS AND DADS: PLEASE NOTE:\r\n\r\nWhat do students want most from their parents?\r\n\r\nA world-wide survey of nearly 100,000 boys and girls has resulted in a list of 10 do\u2019s and don\u2019ts that every mother and father should memorize:\r\n\r\n(1). Treat all your children with equal affection; (2.) Keep close to them; (3.) Make their friends welcome in your home; (4.) Don\u2019t quarrel in front of them; (5.) Be thoughtful to each other; (6.) Never lie to your children; (7.) Always answer their questions; (8.) Don\u2019t punish them in the presence of others; (9.) Be constant in affection and moods; (10.) Concentrate on good points, not failings.\r\n\r\nTHOUGHT FOR TODAY\r\n\r\nDon\u2019t be cheated today.\r\n\r\nToday is yours. Enjoy it.\r\n\r\nIf you think of the good old days long gone and wish you could relive those happy times, you lose the possible joys of today.\r\n\r\nAnd if you dream of those bright tomorrows, when all will be perfect, once again you lose the possible joys of today.\r\n\r\nSo remember your yesterdays; plan your tomorrows; but live and enjoy today.\r\n\u00a0\r\nBirthday Party\r\n\r\nGary Sharp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wade Sharp, of Clover Lick, was given a surprise birthday party at the Central Union Community Center, Saturday night, November 6, in honor of his fifteenth birthday\u2026 His moth- er, Helen Sharp, was also surprised with a birthday cake.\r\n\r\nAttending were: Teresa Faulknier, Debbie Lambert, Phyllis Galford, Robin Buchanan, Kim Wilfong, Roger Sharp, David and Debbie Eddy, Oran Nelson, Dorinda Sharp, Ronnie Sharp, Barbara Beverage, Kenney Kellison, Mrs. Grace Workman, Chuck and Kevin, Mr. and Mrs. Richard Wilfong and Daron, Mrs. Carol Dilley, Mrs. Della Sharp and Wade Sharp\u2026\r\n\u00a0\r\nWEDDING\r\n\r\nIn a beautiful setting of greenery, baskets of white gladioli flanked by tapers in branched candelabras, Miss Beverly Ann Hill and Charles Stuart Remines exchanged wedding vows.\r\n\r\nThe Rev. Cecil V. Dalton officiated at the impressive double ring ceremony in Oak Grove Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro, Saturday, November 6, 1971, at three o\u2019clock in the afternoon.\r\n\r\nThe former Miss Hill is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Clifford Hill, of Hillsboro, and Mr. Remines is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Stuart T. Remines, of Bluefield, Virginia. \r\n\r\nTraditional wedding music was presented by Mrs. Willard Eskridge, of Marlinton, at the organ, Miss Susan Chappell, soloist, sang \u201cTheme From Love Story,\u201d \u201cBecause,\u201d and \u201cThe Lord\u2019s Prayer\u201d\u2026\r\n\u00a0\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Ernie Jackson, of Dunmore, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Peter Hettel, of Hinton, a daughter.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Hannah, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Tammi Sue.\r\n\u00a0\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. May R. Burks, 74, of Mill Point, a member of Mt. Kennison Church of God; survived by her husband, William Mose Burks, three sons, Earl and Paul Burks, both of Mill Point, and Jack Burks, of Buckeye; two daughters, Mrs. E. J. Mullens, of Welch, and Mrs. General Triplett, of Mill Point. Burial in Sharp Cemetery at Mill Point.\r\n\r\nPerry Vernon Friel, 70, of Buckeye; born at Clawson, a son of the late Amos and Hannah Jackson Friel. Burial in the Clawson Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Letha Levene Cromer, 54, of Keyser; born at Whitmer, a daughter of Lemuel Vance, of Baltimore Maryland, and the late Laura Vance Vance. Mrs. Cromer was a former resident of Pocahontas and Randolph counties and lived at Durbin during World War II. Burial in the Queen\u2019s Point Cemetery near Keyser.\r\n\r\nHull Atchles (Tubby) Long, 60 of Detroit, Michigan. Survived by his wife, Mrs. Phyllis Buterbaugh Long, of Chattanooga, Tennessee. He was the son-in-law of Mrs. Rachel Buterbaugh, formerly of Frank.
Leave a Reply