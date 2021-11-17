Thursday, November 18, 1971\r\n\r\nTwenty-seven strings of light decorations were purchased for Marlinton this year, with the Marlinton Jaycees and the Marlinton Chamber of Commerce sharing the cost. These were bought from White Sulphur, which in turn bought some from Princeton. We always thought our pine and rhododendron strings of lights were the prettiest around but they needed some repair and required a lot of man hours of work. There will be lots of Christmas lights in Marlinton this year \u2013 if the Power Company gets the coal.\r\n\r\nConserve Electricity\r\n\r\nCutbacks in the use of electricity are being asked today by Monongahela Pow-er Company even though a settlement has apparently been reached in the coal strike.\r\n\r\nAfter the miners go back to work, it may take from ten days to two weeks for the coal mines to begin substantial delivery of coal to the power stations. Deliveries were cut off October 1.\r\n\r\nAlthough stock piles at some of the smaller power stations are adequate for several months\u2019 operation, the coal supplies are not evenly distributed. The company is attempting to move coal from one station to another. During the strike such movement of coal was not feasible.\r\n\r\nAs a consequence, Monongahala Power is forced by circumstances beyond its control to ask its customers to eliminate all non-essential uses of electricity\u2026 One of the casualties of the conservation program may be holiday lighting unless sufficient supplies of coal are received at the generating stations. At this time none of the public Christmas lighting displays can be connected\u2026.\r\n\r\nCass Engine Company\r\n\r\nThe Cass Engine Company of the BFD has placed a fire engine in service. Although this engine has already answered many fire alarms it has been operated by the BFD out of Green Bank. It is now housed in Cass and will operate from there. When an alarm is received from the south end of Green Bank District, this truck, plus trucks from Durbin will respond. In the past, when fire was discovered in Cass or surrounding areas, the house would often burn down before the first truck arrived. Now it will be possible to save many homes which might otherwise be lost to fire.\r\n\r\nBIRTH\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. John Lambert, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Tracy Lynn.\r\n\r\nDEATHS\r\n\r\nMrs. Bertha Lee Simmons, 78, of Arbovale; born in Pendleton County, a daughter of the late Madison and Vina Nelson. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMiss Sally Maude Bell, 81, of Bridgewater; formerly of Pocahontas County. Burial in Mossy Creek Church Cemetery.\r\n\r\nMrs. Verna Moore Dunlap, 78, of Staunton, Virginia; born at Huntersville a daughter of the late Chesley R. and Lucy Bell Barlow Moore. Burial in Thornrose Cemetery.\r\n\r\n
