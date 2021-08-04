Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, August 5, 1971

Mayor Guy Fultz does not want to see our people leave this area, but if they need employment he has information on some job openings in warehouse work and typists and stenographers positions with the CIA in the Washington area. The warehouse and packing work requires strong and able bodied people. Advancement opportunities are good.



HOSPITAL NEWS

By S. E. Drumm

A few months ago, before I began writing these articles, a friend of yours, Mrs. Lura Brill, passed away in our hospital. At that time, Mrs. Brill’s family requested that donations to the Lura Brill Memorial Fund be made in lieu of flowers. The family felt that Mrs. Brill would have chosen this for showing her feelings for her hospital in her town. The family also requested this fund to be used for purchasing air conditioners for the entire first floor of the hospital.

Through your generous donations, 14 air conditioners were purchased and are now in operation. They are and shall always be a living memorial to the memory of Lura Brill.

Since I came to your hospital, I have learned that another patient, Grady Chestnut, had purchased and donated to the hospital air conditioners for the second floor of the hospital.

Although public recognition is long past due for these generous acts of kindness and valuable gifts, the people of Pocahontas county, the hospital, and especially the patients who have used the medical facilities of this hospital are no less grateful for the generosity of the people who made it possible for hundreds of future patients to enjoy a comfort in memory of two patients, who thought enough of their friends, neighbors and others to provide this comfort.

Certainly we should all pause for a moment and realize what a thoughtful act this was…

Boys in Service

Army PFC David M. Peacock, 21, son of Mr. and Mrs. Merriel Peacock, of Marlinton, is attending a Vulcan mechanic course at the U. S. Army Air Defense School, Ft. Bliss, Texas.

The 11-week course provides training in maintenance of the Vulcan weapons system, which is a six-barrel, 20 mm automatic gun, capable of firing 3,000 rounds per minute. This weapon is employed in the forward combat area for defense of vital areas and small installations against the low altitude air threat…

– – –

Navy Lieutenant commander Donald M. Ervine, son of Mrs. G. M. Ervine, of Marlinton, was graduated June 21 from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island…



WEDDINGS

The Open Church Wedding of Cathy Dean Moyers, daughter, of Mr. and Mrs. Gene Moyers, of Bartow, and Robert Allen Crist, son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Crist, of Arbovale, will be held Sunday afternoon, August 8, 1971, at three o’clock in the Durbin United Methodist Church.

– – –

On July 29, 1971, at 6 p.m., amidst the setting of white mums, daisies and ferns, a double ring candlelight ceremony was performed by the Rev. Maynard Crawford at the Huntersville Methodist Church, uniting Miss Janet L. Underwood to Calvin C. Beck…



BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Cameron, of Stony Bottom, a daughter, named Jennifer Lynn.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elry Curry, of Mill Gap, Virginia, a son, named Dallas John.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Crane, of Montgomery, a son, named Tracy Christopher.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Terry McLaughlin, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Veronica Lynn.



DEATHS

Mrs. Gertrude Sharp Williams, 89, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Marlinton. Born at Frost, a daughter of the late Charles Osborne Wade and Mary Amanda Grimes Sharp. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Elmer Elihu Woods, 65, of Marlinton; born at Cowen, a son of the late William E. and Lenora Woods. Burial in Cochran Cemetery near Marlinton.

Robert Dearing, 59, of Painesville, Ohio, formerly of Marlinton, a son of the late William L. and Mary Hiner Dearing. Burial in Painesville.

Russell Edwin Collins, 73, of Sanford, Florida, born at Cass, a son of the late C. P. Collins and Sallie Bagby Collins.

