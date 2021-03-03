Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, March 4, 1971

During Friday night’s rain, Mrs. Norman Alderman, of Huntersville, heard the frogs at 11:30 p.m.

March came in like a lamb, so it is due to go out like a lion.

On a two-foot bank of snow, surrounded by solid ice, Gilbert VanReenen found a toad last Friday on Black Mountain. He brought the critter home.

Wilbur Curry has a ground hog which stays around his home each year and it put in an appearance Friday.

A Salute

Congratulations to the First National Bank on the completion of the remodeling of their banking facilities. This is another big step forward in improving the appearance of Marlinton’s Main Street.

B. J. Johnson has purchased the Dari Land business in Marlinton from Chester Vanscoy and will soon open for business.

Spotlight on Sports

By Jim Marsh

The 1970 -71 Pocahontas County basketball team with a scrambling defense closed out its regular season play by upsetting Ansted 73 – 59 at home on Friday night to finish with an 11 – 8 record. This was a particularly sweet win because we were hobbled by injuries and our reserves took up the slack by giving outstanding performances. We called on 14 boys to do a job this past week and they all responded with real enthusiasm and hustle. We now have a lot of confidence in our younger players to give us the depth we need as the tournament approaches.

Jerry Stewart did a real good job on Ansted’s 6’4” center Gary Fox. Jerry outrebounded Fox 25 – 17 and outscored him 18 – 17. Marshall Clutter, who hasn’t started since early season gave us a big lift by getting 16 points and 14 rebounds. David Cain, Bill White and Willie Sparks all played short intervals and hopefully will be 100 percent by March 3rd. Gilbert Dean’s status is still in doubt but he should be back soon.

Our J. V., guided by Coach Dave McLaughlin, finished up their season’s work with an 11-5 record. These boys were out there all year working hard and have shown great improvement. Some of these youngsters will be counted on to fill some spots in the years to come and we anxiously anticipate their maturing into varsity players. In addition to Paul Arbogast, Rick Wooddell, Rob Daugherty, Ken Arbogast and Jim Smith, the J. V. s were made up of the following 10 freshmen: J. Triplett, G. Cassell, D. Moore, T. Moore, Dan Cain, B. Young, B. McLain, D. Eddy, J. Rose and T. Waybright…

CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

J. E. Tibbs was elected president of the Marlinton Chamber of Commerce for 1971 on Thursday night. Other officers are Jane Price Sharp, vice-president; Libby Rexrode, secretary; and Reid Mitchell, treasurer.

A committee was named to contact the Marlinton merchants and ascertain their opinions as to Friday night shopping and Saturday night closing of stores.

Harry Hockenberry was named chairman to arrange for a Community Betterment meeting.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald A. Galford, Jr., of Marlinton, a son, named Joseph Donald.

Born to Mr. and Mr. Jerry Buzzard, of Hillsboro, a son, named Michael Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Circosta, of Marlinton, a son, named Travis James.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Lee (Gibb) McGraw, of Chesapeake, Virginia, a daughter, named Jennifer Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William Earn Miller, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Barbara Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James Puffenbarger, of Bartow, a daughter, named Tammy Jo.

DEATHS

Luther Emerson Rexrode, M. D., 47, of Marlinton, born in Sugar Grove, a son of John and Ella Rexrode. Burial in the Cedar Hill Cemetery at Franklin.

Arthur Townsend, 81, of Durbin, a son of the late James and Ida Wilfong Townsend. Burial in the Bethel United Methodist Church cemetery.

Mrs. Mary Gold McNeel Browning, 90, of Yucca Valley, California, formerly of Mill Point and Hillsboro; a daughter of the late Isaac and Nancy Miriam Beard McNeel. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Miss Minnie Sue George, 78, of Marlinton; born at Seebert, a daughter of the late Arch and Martha George. Burial in the Ruckman Cemetery.

Col. Leslie J. Fanshaw, 55, of Aberdeen, Maryland; survived by his wife, Peggy Lee Crist, formerly of Arbovale. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery with full military honors.