Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, December 17, 1970

Marlinton Fire Department

As a result of fast and efficient response by the Marlinton Fire Department, eight families were spared the dreadful agony of losing their homes and belongings to fire.

On November 16, at 6:45 a.m. a call was answered to a residence belonging to Cecil Beverage on the Old Buckeye Road. On arrival, firemen found a fast burning fire in the kitchen wall. The fire was extinguished in its area of origin and the loss was held to a minimum.

At 8:30 a.m. on November 25, the department was called to the Wimer Apartment Building on Ninth Street. On arrival, firemen faced a fast burning fire in one of the apartment walls. A quick efficient attack controlled this fire and the loss was held to approximately $300.

On November 26, at 9:30 a.m., firemen responded to the residence of Delbert Lewis at Campbelltown. On arrival, firemen quickly controlled a fire which had burned through an outside wall and was rapidly burning over the top of the two story home. Loss was held to around $800.

On December 10, the department was called to a flue fire at the home of Wallace McLaughlin on Beard Heights.

These fires were caused by defective chimneys. Each year, the heating season brings a rash of flue fires that should be and can be prevented. The Fire Department requests that everyone check his heating system and eliminate fire hazards around the home before it is too late.

Chief Burns credits the successful operation of the department to his dedicated men and their extensive training program. Also credit is given to the citizens of the Marlinton area for their financial support which provides the department with modern equipment.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bernard Smith, of Point Pleasant, a son, named Andrew Harrison.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Billy R. Perry, of White Sulphur Springs, a daughter, named Kelley Denese.

DEATHS

Mrs. Lillian Louise Buzzard, 49, of Huntersville, a daughter of Mrs. Carrie Bancroft Darnell, of Warren, Ohio, and the late Dennis Galford, of Cass. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Howard W. Gilkerson, 56, of Beard, a son of the late Isaac and Bessie Carper Gilkerson. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Austin V. May, 76, of Lewisburg; burial in the Rosewood Cemetery at Lewisburg.