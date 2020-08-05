Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, August 6, 1970

Last Thursday, Faye Pritt brought in a snake giving birth to young. The crowd at the Ford Garage and the Times Office together, with a few others joining in, decided it was a garter snake, although it had some copperhead coloring. She had whomped it a few good blows and planned to finish it off.

– – –

Mrs. J. A. Taylor, of Dunmore, belatedly reports seeing two flocks of snow buntings between Monterey and Vanderpool back in February. She says they were beautiful.

– – –

The katydids came on easy last week, being in full swing by Thursday.

Boys and Girls in Service

Captain Marie G. Brown, U. S. Army Nurse Corps, recently spent a 10-day rest and recreation leave in Hong Kong. While in Hong Kong, she contacted her home here via telephone; the reception was excellent. She states that Hong Kong is an interesting city with many attractive sights.

Captain Brown is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney L. Goodwyn and a 1960 graduate of Marlinton High School.

– – –

U. S. Air Force Airman First Class Howard E. Shinaberry, son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry A. Shinaberry, of Durbin, is on duty at Tuy Hoa AB, Vietnam.

Airman Shinaberry, an aircraft equipment repairman, is assigned to the 31st Field Maintenance Squadron, a unit of the Pacific Air Forces. PACAF is headquarters for air operations in Southeast Asia, the Far East and the Pacific area.

The airman is a 1968 graduate of Green Bank High School.

Pioneer Days Horse Show

Kan Do It, owned by Kerry Kesler, of Hillsboro, was named Champion of the western classes, and Angel, owned by Peggy Sarver, of Union, was the Champion of the English classes in the Pioneer Days Horse Show, sponsored by the Hillsboro Volunteer Fire Department. There were 210 entries from West Virginia, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Maryland…

Visiting

Mr. and Mrs. Herold Stewart and children spent a few days with their parents and grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Stewart and grandmother, Mrs. Mabel C. Boggs, and other relatives and friends in Brownsburg.

Mrs. Virginia Jefferson and children, of Cleveland, Ohio, have returned to their home after spending a month’s vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Forest McChesney.

Mrs. Hazel Miller and children, of Ronceverte, spent a week’s vacation with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Forest McChesney.

Rev. and Mrs. Charles E. Wilson and son, Kenneth, spent the weekend with their father and grandfather, Moody Wilson, and their mother and grandmother, Mrs. Mabel C. Boggs, and other friends and relatives in Brownsburg.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lee Deaver, of Staunton, Virginia, a daughter, named Tiffany Michelle.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Leffort Kidd, Jr., of Beard, a son, named Leffort Lee.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Smith, of Chicago, Illinois, a daughter, Ranielle Lea. The mother is the former Connie Hickson, of Cass.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Pryor, of Manassas, Virginia, a son, named David Clay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Franklin Perkins, of Manassas, Virginia, a son, named Franklin Eric.

DEATHS

George Hunter Thomas, 61, of Slaty Fork; born at Stony Bottom, a son of the late George William and Margaret Hannah Galford Thomas. Burial in the Slaty Fork Cemetery.

Mrs. Mamie E. Williams, 68, of Monterey, Virginia, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Oath Gum. Burial in the Monterey Cemetery.

Lester Vernon Sharp, 72, of Baltimore, Maryland, formerly of Marlinton, a son of the late Hanson J. and Margaret Ann Irvine Sharp. Burial in the Fairview Methodist Church Cemetery.

Irene Rebecca Reeves, 74, of Frankford; burial in Emmanuel Cemetery on Bruffeys Creek.