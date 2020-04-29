Fifty Years Ago

Thursday, April 30, 1970

Service bloom showed white on the hills Thursday, five days later than last year. Last year was five days later than in 1968. Dr. Roland Sharp heard a whippoorwill on April 22.

At a meeting last Wednesday of the Chamber of Commerce and the Town Council, Keith Allen, of Monongahela Power Company, “clued” us in to some of the inner workings of an industrialist looking for a place to locate…

Industry likes to find schools, facilities, health care, etc., but if industry comes to Marlinton, Allen says it will be because of the labor available. A business is as apt to hear about Marlinton from “Cousin Sue,” as anybody else. But the decision to locate will probably depend as much upon our people’s attitude as anything else. So, we need to be educated.

It is his job to bring business people to look over a community – the company had eight prospects last year for Marlinton. A man may say he wants to rest a while but soon he is off by himself, buying some gas, asking the service station attendant what kind of town Marlinton is, etc. Then off for a cup of coffee, or buying some socks, talking to the clerks. If we let out spirits droop and respond that the tannery is quitting, the town’s about had it, etc., he may not be interested. But if our outlook is hopeful and we put into words what we like about our town, we may help to better our situation.

LET’S BOOST OUR TOWN AND COUNTY

Search for Lost Child

Greenbrier District personnel were called out Sunday, April 26, to search for the son of Dr. Frank Jones, of Silver Spring, Maryland. Dr. Jones reported the six year old child lost at 9 a.m.

Forest Service personnel led crews of volunteer local citizens and located the child at 12:00 noon. He was unharmed and had traveled two miles from where he left his parents at Old House Run picnic grounds near Bartow. Approximately 75 local citizens participated in the search.

Golden Horseshoe

The four leading scorers in Pocahontas schools in the annual West Virginia History examination were all from Green Bank this year. They are Sarita Lantz, Mike Smith, Cheryl Oref and Joseph Hamed.

The students will go to Charleston on May 8th to be dubbed Ladies and Knights of the Golden Horseshoe.

New Superintendent

Taylor V. Cremeans was employed as Superintendent of Schools for Pocahontas County at a meeting of the Board of Education Tuesday night.

Mr. Cremeans is presently Associate Professor, Coordinator Education, at Marshall University and had previously served as principal of the Marshall University Laboratory School and superintendent of Lincoln County and Upshur County schools.

New School

The exterior of the new high school building has been completed and only a few partition walls are left to be erected. Terrazzo floors are being poured in corridors and probably will be completed next week. Final coat of paint is now being applied to most rooms. Most of the masonry work has been completed and most of the ceiling grid has been installed. Plans are being formulated to build a bus maintenance garage on the premises.

DEATHS

Glen Allen Hefner, 65, of Marlinton; born in Farmington, Washington, a son of George and Bertha L. Hefner. He lived at Edray, and retired from the International Shoe Company last year. Burial in Cochran Cemetery.

Mrs. Eva J. Waugh Dilley, 85, of Marlinton; born at Clover Lick, a daughter of the late Moffett and Rebecca Friel Waugh. Burial in the Fairview Cemetery.

Mrs. Anna Patterson Barlow, 96, of Marlinton; born at Huntersville, a daughter of the late Dr. S. Pruyn Patterson and Elizabeth Campbell Patterson. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Ernest Rex Sharp, of Frost, died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on his 60th birthday. He was a son of Mrs. Mary Jordan Sharp and the late E. G. Sharp. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

George W. Combs, 24, of Conneaut, Ohio, formerly of Hillsboro, died from injuries received in an automobile accident. Born at Marlinton, a son of the late George and Hazel Combs. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Nannie Martha McQuain Hoover, 81, of Staunton, widow of James Grover Hoover. Born at Doe Hill. Burial in the Green Hill Cemetery at Churchville, Virginia.