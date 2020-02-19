Thursday, February 19, 1970

Thank You

Last Thursday was a red letter day for the Town of Marlinton, a grant and loan for a sewage treatment plant and improvement of the water system were approved by the Economic Development Administration. Town officials have worked on this project for about ten years – and so have our long-suffering public servants in Washington. A well deserved “thank you” goes to Senators Robert Byrd and Jennings Randolph and Congressman Harley Staggers…

Marlinton was on her second probation period for a big jump in fire insurance rates unless the supply of water to hydrants was improved and everyone is becoming so ecology conscious that it was hard to see raw sewage being poured into the river and creek.

The hard work and responsibility passes now from those who worked to make the grant and loans possible, to our people to make these advances a reality.

A community worth living in is worth improving.

BIRTHDAY PARTY

Keith Pondexter was honored with a birthday party on February 12, 1970, at the home of his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Forest McChesney, of Brownsburg. He was nine years old. Those attending were Randall Lewis, Kenny Hoke, Jr., Sissy Hoke, and Albert, Samuel and Tony Pondexter. He received many nice gifts and had a wonderful evening of fun.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Williams Borga, of Easton, Maryland, a daughter, named Lisa Suzanne. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Bruce Nottingham, of Durbin.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William R. Campbell, of Dunmore, a daughter, named Rene Dawn.

DEATHS

Mrs. Kate McElwee Moore Arbogast, 84, of Huntersville; born at Dunmore, a daughter of the late Divers and Hannah Jackson McElwee. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Winona S. Smith, 93, of Huntersville, a son of the late John and Mary Burr Smith. Burial in Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Dennis Asbury Grimes, 73, of Clover Lick, a son of the late Ulysses G. and Ida B. Grimes. Burial in the Grimes Cemetery.

Mrs. James Kirkpatrick, 87, of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Cass, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. John Luther Hudson. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Noah Brison Lambert, 85, of Green Bank; born at Circleville, a son of the late Jay and Fransina I. Teter Lambert. Burial in the family cemetery at Green Bank.

James E. Wilfong, 63, of Arnett; born at Marlinton, a son of the late James G. and Susan Kellison Wilfong. Burial in the Massey Cemetery at Rock Creek.

Albert Hansford McMillion, 90, of Spring Creek, a son of the late Callison and Nora O’Dell McMillion. Burial in the Ellis Chapel Cemetery on Brushy Flats.

Green Bank Community

Writings of R. W. Brown, 1935

continued…

The Green Bank Academy was built immediately after the charter was granted, perhaps in the year of 1844. It was a two room building with an open fireplace in each end. It was built of brick, which was molded and burned on the lands of William Arbogast, near the Cranberry Swamp now on the lands of Fred Moomau.

The building was erected by a man by the name of Price McCombs and was on the lands of James Wooddell, who made the Deed for the lot to a board of trustees on July 4, 1853. They were David W. Kerr, W. J. Wooddell, Isaac Moore, Jr., Benjamin J. Arbogast, Ben Tallman, Daniel McLaughlin, William Dunkham, Wiliam Nottingham, Adam Nottingham, Paul McNeil, Patrick Bruffey, H. A. Mathews, Jack Mathews and James Wooddell.

The Academy was a great school center for a number of years and was a great help in advancing school activities in the community. After the Civil War, a session or two was taught by the Rev. McNeer; at this session, B. M. Yeager began the study of land surveying and Robert J. Brown learned to master Davies Algebra and paid his tuition with a bear skin. Many of the community’s very best citizens attended school at the old brick academy when it was conducted under the private system.

In 1882, the Board of Education… ordered the old academy be repaired and the contract was awarded to C. O. Arbogast for the sum of $85, which was the only repair work done to the building since it was erected. The old building answered the purpose for a school building under the free school system until 1893 when the people began to complain about the building being unsanitary and too small and they needed a new building. The Board of Education… ordered that a new building be erected on the top of the old Academy, making a two story building out of it. The contract was awarded to James Patterson, who finished the building in the month of December in the year of 1893 for the sum of $385.

To be continued…