Thursday, January 22, 1970

Sixteen below zero Wednesday at the Howard Mullens home on Williams River.

TAXES

The State Tax Commissioner has compiled his report on 1969 taxes throughout the State, and the report shows Pocahontas with assessed valuation of $13,143,750 real estate, an increase of $2,380,350 or 22.1 percent; $8,544,820 in personal property, a decrease of $387,920 or 4.3 percent; $6,411,000 in public utility property, an increase of $347,500 or 5.7 percent…

Taxes levied on this property are as follows:

Real Estate $200,830; Personal Property $147,025; Public Utilities $140,056; for a total of $487,911.

This is an increase of $176,197 or 56.6 percent due both to reappraisal and the school bond.

This tax money is divided as follows:

State Purposes $2,120; County Purposes $121,242; School Current $194,581; School Bond $145,831; Four Towns $24,137; for a total of $487,911.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow Starcher, of Minnehaha Springs, a daughter, named Patsy Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Bill Sweeney, of Charleston, a daughter, named Julia Gay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray P. Warren, Jr., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter, named Lisa Faye.

DEATHS

Mrs. Thelma Mae Galford Mann, 60, of Clover Lick; a daughter of the late Samuel C. and Minnie K. Galford. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Clara Margaret Wooddell Rexrode, 61, of Marlinton, a daughter of the late George Edward and Hattie Wooddell. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Jacob Hoover, age 83, of Marlinton; born near Doe Hill, Virginia, a son of the late Noah and Caroline Gay Hoover. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Milburn Emmanuel Sharp, 85, of Marlinton, a son of the late James and Ellen Wilfong Sharp. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

James A. (Jim) Galford, 48, of Green Bank, a son of Mrs. Ruth Galford McLaughlin and the late Glen Galford. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Julia Ellen Lightner, 82, of Cass, burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

William Carl Bostic, 77, of Durbin. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

James Milton (Dove) Ryder, 75, of Minnehaha Springs; born at Mountain Grove, Virginia, a son of the late William Henry and Ivy Florence Irvine Ryder. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Lucille Gladwell Sheckell, of Baltimore, Maryland; born at Marlinton, a daughter of Ona and Arnold Gladwell.