Thursday, October 23, 1969

Bill Buzzard and Ulric Alderman found a native chestnut in the Buckleys, 20 feet high, big enough to climb, and picked about a quart of chestnuts. The limbs were bent down with burrs.

Our Boys in Service

Pvt. Jeryl P. Duncan has completed his basic training at Fort Knox, Kentucky, and after having spent a 13-day leave with his wife, Jenny, and his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Paul Duncan, at Buckeye, he reported to Aberdeen Proving Grounds, Aberdeen, Maryland.

Sergeant Roger D. Maddy has been named honor student in his class which graduated from the Jet Engine Mechanic, T-58 course at Sheppard Air Force Base, Texas … Roger is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Maddy, of Marlinton, and is a graduate of Marlinton High School.

Children Learn

What They Live

If a child lives with criticism,

He learns to condemn.

If a child lives with hostility,

He learns to fight.

If a child lives with ridicule,

He learns to be shy.

If a child lives with shame,

He learns to feel guilty.

If a child lives with tolerance,

He learns to be patient.

If a child lives with encouragement,

He learns confidence.

If a child lives with praise,

He learns to appreciate.

If a child lives with fairness,

He learns justice.

If a child lives with security,

He learns to have faith.

If a child lives with approval,

He learns to like himself.

If a child lives with acceptance and friendship,

He learns to find love in the world.

Author Unknown

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Waugh, of Marlinton, a son, named Gregory Eugene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. L. Robert Barlow, of Marlinton, a daughter, name Tamela Charlene.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Douglas H. Jett, of Billings, Montana, a daughter, named Toni Denise.

DEATHS

Miss Cora Crawford Cassell, 80, of Cass, a daughter of the late Jacob and Louvina Curry Cassell. Burial in the Wanless Cemetery.

Mrs. Dorothy Moore McKinley, 45, of Hunters-ville, a daughter of Fred B. Moore and the late Grace McComb Moore. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Rosie Miller Griffin, 75, 11 months and 2 weeks, formerly of Marlinton; a daughter of the late Robert B. and Virginia Cobb Miller. Burial in Hillsboro, Illinois.