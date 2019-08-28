Thursday, August 28, 1969

Lanty Landis sent his wife in with a big healthy tomato he had raised. It lacks an ounce of weighing four pounds, and it is some tomato. He thinks it is a Big Boy and the plants came from Beverly Kenney.

Brown McComb has some oversized Bermuda onions, one or two of which weighs one and three-quarters pounds.

Boys and Girls in Service

Private Jackie L. Gibson, son of James H. Gibson, of Marlinton, entered the Service August 9, and is taking his basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

Mr. and Mrs. Lee McMann had a call last Wednesday from their son, Michael, at Keesler AF Base, Mississippi, that he had weathered the hurricane all right; he had to be on duty guarding prisoners.

FLOOD

While Pocahontas woes were mild compared to other areas, we did have some flooding.

The basement walls of the home of Mr. and Mrs. Earl Wanless, above Minnehaha Springs, collapsed from high water; part of the basement of a new home of Mr. and Mrs. Lewis Beal, on Drennen Ridge above Campbelltown, collapsed due to the heavy rain on soft dirt. Chris Ryder lost 18 sheep in Knapps Creek. Cars, basements and some businesses were flooded in Marlinton, Some homes were hit in the Lobelia area.

Watoga Park was washed badly in places; the lake rose three feet with water pouring over the spillway.

Some of the Marlinton firemen went to Buena Vista Saturday and Sunday to help search for missing victims of the flood. This week some will return to help clean up. They report the destruction almost unbelievable. The firemen were: Fred Burns, Jr., Tom Dunbrack, Don Rogers, Bill Clendenen, Richard Barlow, Willie Sparks, Don McElwee, Reed Wilfong and Paul Beverage.

Films to be Shown

The award winning film series on Religion and Race Relations will be shown in five areas of Pocahontas County beginning August 25…

The first film is “A Time for Burning” …

The second film, “A Time for Building,” will be shown in September.

The public is invited to see the films. These films are considered two of the best films available on the subject at the present time. They are suitable for youth and adults…

The film showings are being sponsored by the Home Demonstration Clubs of Pocahontas County.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Fred C. (Johnny) Allen, Jr., of Charleston, a daughter, named Margery Ruth.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Earl L. Vance, Jr., of Durbin, a daughter, Jannette Lin.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. William E. Moore, Jr., of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, a son, named William E. Moore, III. The mother is the former Judy Lusk, of Green Bank.

DEATHS

Graveside services were held Wednesday morning in Mountain View Cemetery for Major Kenneth Hamrick, 33, United States Air Force, who was killed in Viet Nam on August 14, 1969.

Mrs. Lillian C. Gabbert, of Arbovale, a daughter of the late Joseph and Dora Gabbert. She was a retired postmaster of Arbovale, a position she held for 22 years. Burial in Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Flossie Conrad Rowe, 81; born at Arbovale a daughter of the late Emory C. and Eliza Wooddell Conrad. Burial in Rocky Spring Cemetery at Deerfield, Virginia.