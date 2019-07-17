Thursday, July 17, 1969

Seven boys and girls from Pocahontas County learned about the world of work last week at Jackson’s Mill, where they attended career awareness and career exploration camps.

Participants from this county include: Jimmy Dilley, Donna Galford, Mike Hollandsworth, Jeanie McCarty, Terry Sharp, Diane Shifflett and Jimmy Smith.

For the second year, a special career awareness camp is being conducted for seventh and eighth graders. Concentrating on self-understanding, the younger boys and girls will participate in group and individual counseling sessions and explore the following topics: who am I? relationships with others: looking ahead to a career; appearance; making decisions; attitudes in the world of work; and the relationship between high school subjects and occupations…

Boys in Service

Captain George Friel, who has been stationed with the First Air Cavalry Division in Viet Nam for a year, returned home last week. His wife, the former Audrey Fitzwater, and two daughters and a son, have been living in Elkins. His parents are Mr. and Mrs. Joe Friel, of Marlinton. He will be stationed in Oklahoma.

Tom Michael, of the U. S. Naval Air Force, Norfolk, Virginia, spent the past week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Michael.

Miss Pocahontas

Jo Debra Galford, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Galford, of Slaty Fork, was crowned Miss Pocahontas at this year’s pageant. She is a senior at Marlinton High School and was sponsored by the Women’s Auxiliary of the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department.

WEDDING

Miss Charma Kay Sage and Gary Wayne Doss exchanged wedding vows in the Mary’s Chapel Church Saturday afternoon, July 12, 1969, at four o’clock. The bride is the youngest daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Sage, Sr., of Elk, and the groom is the son of Mrs. Kenneth Adkison, of Marlinton, and John Doss, of Santa Rosa, California.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Lincoln Galford, of Dunmore, a son, named Julian Edward.

Born to Petty Officer and Mrs. Henry Kershner, of Adak, Alaska, a daughter, named Teri Ann.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Willis Shinaberry, of Arlington, Virginia, a son, named Denny Lee.

DEATHS

Miss Katherine Campion, 62, of Marlinton; born at Whitmer, a daughter of the late Francis Edward and Mary Conley Campion. She was the Health Nurse for Pocahontas County. Burial in the St. Brenden’s Cemetery in Elkins.

Bernard Watson Eades, Sr., 75, of Marlinton; born at Alderson, a son of the late John W. and Fannie Eades. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Ronald William Doyle, Jr., 28, of Buckhannon, formerly of Stony Bottom. Burial in the Stony Bottom Cemetery.

Mrs. Lella Orndorff Ervin, 83, of Fishersville, Virginia, formerly of Green Bank; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Ernest James Wilfong, 26, of Eastport, Long Island, New York; born at Marlinton, a son of Mrs. Emma Fitzgerald, of Marlinton, and the late Hunter A. Wilfong.