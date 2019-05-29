Thursday, May 29, 1969

People from this side of the mountain were a distinct minority in the forestry meeting at the Cranberry Visitors Center Friday night; more came from Richwood.

This was our first meeting with Tony Dorre’l, the new Supervisor, tall and young looking.

He was baptized early with harsh criticism of the even age management plan, and he had to dig in and do his homework. He had interviewed and consulted people from top to bottom in all areas of interest, and firmed up his decision…

He believes the procedure is the wise one, but is modifying the practice along roads, waterways and recreation areas.

The Monongahela National forest is now making a comprehensive plan according to its multiple use purposes and will have three zones: travel influent, along roads, trails, etc.; water influent; and a general zone for the remainder.

He reminded us of the difference between a national park – for preservation – and a national forest – for use.

Excellent slides showed forests with selective cutting, trees of all ages and forests with different areas of trees the same age. The areas are in compartments or drainage areas.

You just had to be there to see it, but I was convinced they knew their business…

RETIRING

Mrs. Willa Nottingham Whanger, of Durbin, will retire at the end of this school year. Mrs. Whanger, the wife of E. C. Whanger, has taught twenty-three years at Kerr, Boyer, Green Bank and Durbin. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education from Davis and Elkins College.

WEDDING

The marriage of Miss Henrietta Marie Shinaberry, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Shinaberry, of Dur-bin, to Richard H. Reigel, of Bartow, son of Mr. and Mrs. I. Newton Reigel, Kenmore, New York, was solemnized Saturday, May 24, 1969, at one o’clock in the Church of the Brethren with the Rev. John D. Long Officiating.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Neven Elza, of Southington, Ohio, a son, named Kevin Douglas.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Jack Nelson, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, a son, named Jack David.

DEATHS

Harry C. Varner, 83, of Kopperston, formerly of Elk. Born at Marlinton, a son of the late William and Mary Gibson Varner. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery.

Mrs. Levie J. Hayes, 82, of Buckeye; born on Elk a daughter of the late John and Virginia Gibson Waugh. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

George Arnot McNeill, 79, of Marlinton; born at Laurel Creek, a son of the late Luther and Louella McNeill. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Lois White Gibson, 42, of near Marlinton. Born at Landacre, she was a member of Marlinton Presbyterian Church. Burial in the Gibson Cemetery.

Charles J. Eib, 67, of Summersville, owner and publisher of the Nicholas Chronicle, and former owner and publisher of the Marlinton Journal. Born in Barbour County, a son of the late Charles and Maude Johnson Eib. Burial in Walker Memorial Park in Summersville.