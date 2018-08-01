Thursday, August 1, 1968

Hamp Carpenter pulled in a whopping big bass last Thursday at Renick. The 20-inch fish weighed three pounds and ten ounces. He caught it with a soft crawfish on a four-pound test line.

– – –

The Rev. Vernie Bolden and family, of Springfield, Massachusetts, are visiting his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Bolden, of Seebert.

Mr. Bolden is the pastor of the historic and distinguished St. John’s Church of that city. For many years, St. John’s Church pioneered in numerous institutional activities including religious camping, a boy’s club, girl’s club, recreational endeavors, job training and housing.

The tradition of involvement by members of St. John’s Church continues today with members serving on the city council, in the model cities program in the NAACP, with the National Conference of Christians and Jews, with the joint civic agencies, in positions of education and social change. Many other members are involved with neighborhood projects, such as Head Start and neighborhood councils.

The pastor is now leading the church into additional areas of religious and community service. In such an age as this, the Christian church cannot afford to be withdrawn and complacent; it is compelled to go into the highways and into the hedges of personal and social living.

Horseshoe Pitching

The ancient art of horseshoe pitching was revived at the contest held Friday and Saturday evenings during the Pioneer Days Celebration.

During the Friday night contest, Bob Baker, of Marlinton, paired up with Jim Carpenter, Vo-Ag teacher at Green Bank, to defeat Harry Williams, of Renick, and Garland Williams, of Lewisburg, in the Doubles Contest and won $5 prize money each.

In the singles, Larry Taylor, of Green Bank, defeated Bob Baker, in the final round to win $5.

The Saturday evening contest drew many entries in both the doubles and singles competition. Willard Gibson, of Point Pleasant, and June Clendenen, the son-in-law of Mr. and Mrs. Claude Carpenter, of Warren, Ohio, defeated the county team of Kent R. Galford, Jr. and his father-in-law, Maurice Simmons, of Bartow.

The Friday singles champ, Larry Taylor, was defeated in the best out of three games by Gene Dobbins, of Princeton.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ray Landis, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Amanda Kay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Ira Friel, of Greensboro, North Carolina, a son, named Steven Ira. The mother is the former Patricia VanReenen.

DEATHS

Mrs. Maude J. Sheets, 76, of Hillsboro, a daughter of the late David and Jane Loudermilk, and wife to Edward C. Sheets. Burial in Oak Grove Cemetery.

Guy Orval Simmons, 90, of Mingo, a son of the late Jonas and Mary Jane Sharp Simmons. Burial in the Mingo Cemetery.

Forrest Ralph Moss, 62, of St. Albans; born at Webster Springs, a son of the late Bruce and Amanda Gilmore Moss.

Earl Wintford Fertig, 53, of Stafford, Virginia; born at Dunmore, a son of the late George and Florence Carpenter Fertig.