Thursday, February 1, 1968

25-Year Plaque

Lansing, Michigan – In recognition of his more than 25 years as an Oldsmobile dealer, Clarence A. Sheets, Sheets Garage, of Green Bank, has been presented with a special commemorative plaque by Oldsmobile Division of General Motors Corporation. It was 33 years ago, in 1934, that Mr. Sheets first became associated with Oldsmobile as a dealer… The plaques were presented as part of the division’s 70th anniversary which was marked officially on August 21, 1967…

ROTARY

William Harper, James Simmons and Fredric Smith were initiated into the Rotary Club, Monday, at its regular meeting at the home of Mrs. Mary Shafer…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Dean Garretson, a son, named Harold Dean.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hoke, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Theodore McClure, Jr., of Columbia, South Carolina, a daughter, named Mary Clare Coates. Grandparents are Dr. T. R. McClure, of Marlinton, and Mrs. McClure, of Elkins.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. John Garth VanReenen, of Hot Springs, Virginia, a daughter, Karen May.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Vancie Glen Baker, of Harkers Island, North Carolina, a son, named Vincent Wainwright.

DEATHS

Elbert Clarence Whanger, Jr., 31, of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Durbin; a son of Mr. and Mrs. Elbert C. Whanger, Sr., of Durbin. Burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Mrs. Mary McCoy, 84, of Mill Point, a daughter of the late Charlie and Elizabeth Lewis Rhineholt. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Lanty A. Ramage, 75, of Hillsboro; husband of the late Opal Rogers Remage. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Mrs. Louella Jane Wooddell, 93, of Asheville, North Carolina, formerly of Marlinton; a daughter of the late Godfrey and Hannah Courtney Geiger. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Collier S. Harvey, Sr., 79, of Lynchburg, Virginia.