Thursday,

November 16, 1967

Hillsboro Junior Play

Becoming a young lady can be quite an ordeal, especially if you are a dyed-in-the-wool tomboy, as is Clementine Kelley. Being a tomboy can also be a problem if your daddy just happens to be the esteemed Mayor of Hooterville. This format sets the scene for the Hillsboro High School Junior Class play, “Clementine,” to be presented Friday night, November 17, at 8:00 p.m.

Portraying Butch, er, that is meaning, Clementine, will be Rebecca Chappell. Her mayor father in the play will be handled by Glen Bostic. Her doting mother will be played by Wanda Wymer. Bertha, the Kelley’s personable housekeeper, will be portrayed by Treva Keaton.

Abe Carter, the philosophical handyman, will be acted by Wayne Kershner. Hank Matthews, Clem’s pal, will be played by Richard Pritt. All teenage plays need a lady’s man and so does “Clementine;” this is handled by Gary Burks, who plays Pete. Tubby, the proverbial character, will be played by Floyd Stanley.

Rounding out the cast on the female side will be Cathy, who has discovered boys, played by Linda Forren; Jane Ann, a little gossiper, will be portrayed by Vicki Westfall; and Ann McNeil, a speech teacher, is played by Janice Birchfield. Miss Purnella Pringle, who is always on the receiving end of Clementine’s kicks – football through the picture window – is portrayed by Margaret Vaughn.

The play is directed by Frank Holstein, a member of the High School faculty.

Community Betterment

If you’ve driven out the Brown’s Creek road recently toward Seneca Forest you’ve probably noticed a new roadside park not too far from he entrance to the Boy Scout Reservation. This park, to be known as the Thorny Creek Roadside Park, is the project of the Mr. Zion Home Demonstration Club. As property belonging to Wallace Dilley and through the interest of his daughter, Mrs. Eula Gibson, the land was donated for public use. Club members under the leadership of Mrs. Dewey Sharp, president, have developed the park.

The Club members represent the various communities of Brown’s Creek, the Hill Country, Frost and Huntersville, and their efforts enlisted volunteer services from Ernest Kelley, fireplace; Anthony Hall, Soil Conservation bulldozer operator; tables and comfort stations, courtesy of the State Road Commission; sign, Ernest White, Jr.; cement work by Bob Curry, and many countless hours of work by the husbands of club members. The popularity of the spot even before work was completed attests to the fact that this roadside park will be greatly used and enjoyed by the public.

Toys

The Marlinton Fire Department needs more toys to repair and paint for distribution at Christmas time. Leave at the fire house or mayor’s office.

Outdoors

By Franz L. Poage

On an Old Logging Road

On the old furrowed logging road leading to the top of Middle Mountain lies a dead mouse. Her skin is a beautiful yellow-brown with the underparts of her body white. But what is so special about a dead mouse, you might ask. Nothing. But this dead mouse was moving.

I took a closer look to convince myself I was seeing the right thing. I must have imagined it. This mouse wasn’t stirring a bit. But while I was looking at the mouse, I saw a beetle crawl out from under the animal, run over the grass to the edge of the road, take a few steps to the right and a few steps to the left and then return to the mouse. While doing so, I saw the beetle very clearly. He was about an inch long and owned a strong outer shell. His wings were black with two orange-red crossbars, and were shining enormously in the sun.

It was a burying beetle (carrion beetle or Necrophorus) who meant to bury the dead mouse. But the mouse was lying in the middle of the road on hard solid ground. In order to bring the animal to softer ground, the little fellow had to move the mouse.

Now, he was with his back toward the earth halfway under the mouse and pressing with all his might against the body of the animal. It was a big piece of work, and he had to stop more than once in his work to catch his breath. Sometimes he would disappear, and only the moving of the mouse would tell that he was working hard. From time to time he would come out from beneath the mouse, look at his work, and take his walk to the end of the road. Again and again he would run over to the grass on the edge of the road, carefully checking and examining the way he planned to take.

I watched him for quite a while, but never had time to see him finish the job. Once he would have the animal on softer ground, he would start to move the dirt away from underneath the mouse and begin to bury it…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Thomas N. McKissic, of Parkersburg, a son, named Thomas Neal McKissic, II.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Kennie Underwood, of Marlinton, a daughter, named Tammy Kay.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Larry Whiting, of Marlinton, a daughter.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Donald Hise, of Cass, a daughter, named Donnita Kaye.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Dunz a daughter, named Tanya Renae.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Carlen D. Shinaberry, of Bartow, a daughter, named Shelia Dawn.

DEATHS

Ernest Dawyer Defibaugh, 81, of Marlinton; burial in the Sharp Cemetery.

Mrs. Ella Bush Ryder, 83, of Huntersville; born at Burr Valley, a daughter of the late John and Mary Burr Smith. Burial in the Beaver Creek Cemetery.

Mrs. Emma Newton Poage Barnett, 85, of Clover Lick; a daughter of the late John Robert Poage and Elizabeth Sharp Poage.

Burial in the Poage Cemetery at Clover Lick.