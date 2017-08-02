Thursday, August 3, 1967

Killed in Action

Specialist Four Louis D. Wilmoth, 21, of Frank, was killed Tuesday, July 25, 1967, in combat in Viet Nam… He was the only son of Claude and Radie Bennett Wilmoth.

He was a member of the Frank Nazarene Church.

He attended local schools and graduated from Green Bank High School in 1963.

– – –

Marine Lance Corporal Carl E. Ryder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Pearl C. Ryder, formerly of Cass, was wounded in Viet Nam July 21, 1867, and died the same day.

Explosion

We have heard of two Pocahontas boys who were aboard the aircraft carrier Forrestal when fire and explosion caused great damage last week, but they were not hurt: Craig Rudder, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Sherbs, of Huntersville, and Gary Friel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar Friel.

FIRE

It is almost unbelievable, but fire struck again last Wednesday at the Board of Education – Junior High Building. With only about a minute’s difference from the time of day of the first fire, last week’s fire started where the first left off.

Whitey Lovelace, Larry Burns and Jack Smith saw the smoke and found the flames burning the ceiling in the furnace room. About an hour and a half later, it was pretty well out. But a little after seven, fire broke out at the northern end of the building and this was where the electrical wiring was exposed for repairs that had been made that day so that cause was evident here. Electricians had been removing old wiring that day and putting in new wiring but the electricity had been cut off at 4:00 p.m. However, the investigators placed the cause on the wiring and the heat had either built up or there was a feed on the wire.

The upstairs rooms had been painted and paneled and the floors were ready for tile. The Vo-Ag shop suffered ceiling and water damage.

CASS TRAIN

Riders on the Cass Scenic Railroad through July 23 on regular trips numbered 16,833, which is 2,268 ahead of last year, according to Superintendent Kenneth Caplinger. Including the special trips and the Strawberry Festival, the number climbs to 18,414.

WEDDING

The Green Bank Methodist Church was the setting Saturday afternoon, June 17, 1967, for the wedding of Miss Carolyn June Nottingham, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Cloy Nottingham, of Dunmore, and Charles Asbury Sheets, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Sheets, of Green Bank.

Rev. Travis Wells, minister of the church, performed the double ring ceremony at 3 p.m…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Charles James Mullin, Jr., of Marlinton, a son, named John David.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Simmons, of Arbovale, a son.

There’s a new little Cup(p) in the cupboard at the home of the Harry H. Cupps, III, of Elkins, named Harry H., IV. The mother is the former Mina Alice Hively, formerly of Marlinton.

DEATHS

Jesse Waybright, Sr., 80, formerly of Cherry Grove; burial in the Arbovale Cemetery.

Cody Robert Miller, 68, of Marlinton, a son of the late John and Estiline Sprouse Miller. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Frank Arnott, 63, of Junior and Slaty Fork, a son of the late Esta C. and Lena Pierson Arnott.

Johnny Rosser Hall, 48, of Indianapolis, Indiana, formerly of Hillsboro; a son of Mrs. Mary Hall and the late Robert Hall, of Hillsboro. Burial in Arlington National Cemetery