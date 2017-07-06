Thursday, July 6, 1967

Miss Pocahontas

One of these lovely young ladies will be selected to reign as Miss Pocahontas County Queen at the first Annual Miss Pocahontas County Queen Contest to be held at Marlinton High School July 8 at 8 o’clock. Admission is 25 cents. Sponsored by the County Recreation and Tourist Development Committee.

They are: Sherry Beverage, Helen Sue Dunbrack, Patricia Ann Clutter, Carolyn Callison, Rosalie Donna Hill, Nancy Rebecca Harper, Harriet Johnson, Grace Jane Moore, Brenda Shinaberry, Carol Ann Stemple, Lana Kay Thomas, Barbara Ann Vanscoy and Nancy Waybright.

Pioneer Days

A souvenir pin (badge) has been designed and manufactured exclusively for Pioneer Days, July 13 – 16. It will sell for $1 and will serve as a ticket to all sponsored events such as the square dance, museum and displays, etc. of the weekend. This pin will be a treasured item in years to come and a limited number is available, so buy one now from any member of the committee or from some stores.

First Tomato

Mr. and Mrs. Jack Smith had a ripe tomato from their garden on June 25. They usually have one before the Fourth of July, but this years gardens are running late so it is a little surprising. Mrs. Ethel Baxter got one from her garden July 2.

Schools

Pocahontas County is approaching the decision ground in regards to improving our school system. Once the final plans are made it will mean all of the county working together to vote a bond issue to pay for the necessary buildings.

The Board of Education has had a transportation study made and the report is favorable to building one high school to serve the whole county, the school to be located in Huntersville District. We have only enough students to make one school feasible. This could be well-equipped and offer a wide variety of academic subjects plus varied vocational training. The biggest advantage, we feel, will be to bind our county together.

Also facing the Board, however, is the problem of needing a new graded school. The oldest one is at Marlinton, and there is no question that it needs to be replaced. A new one at Green Bank would consolidate the schools in that area…

It is no time for pressure groups or saying one part of the county might get more…

Now is the time to think about this. Talk to your Board of Education members, let them know how you feel and learn their reasoning in these matters. For it will be you, the citizens of Pocahontas County, who will vote the money for better schools if we are to have them.

Students

Among those named to the Marshall University Dean’s List for the Spring semester, were: Beverly Ann Galford, of Green Bank; Karen Chappell, of Hillsboro, and Karen Galford, of Slaty Fork.

BIRTH

Born to Staff Sergeant and Mrs. Curtis R. Sharp, of Glenview, Illinois, a daughter, named Loretta Lynn. Grandparents are Mr. and Ms. Norman Sharp, of Clover Lick, and Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Gay, of Marlinton.

DEATHS

Mrs. Ora Delia McCoy, 69, of Hillsboro; born in Gilmer County, a daughter of the late John and Sadie McCoy Clowser. Burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery at Hillsboro.

Mrs. Helen Beauford, 57, of Marlinton; born at Brownsburg, a daughter of Mrs. Hattie Truss Evans. She was a faithful member of the Stewart Chapel. Burial in the Brownsburg Cemetery.

Lacy Estil Simmons, 60, of Slaty Fork; born at Hosterman, a son of Mrs. Mary Bessie Simmons and the late Charles H. Simmons. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Samuel W. Harper, 85, a retired farmer of Beverly; born at Dry Fork, a son of the late Phillip and Alice White Harper. Burial in the Chenoweth Cemetery near Elkins.

Lee William Kramer, 63, of Marlinton; born at Stony Bottom, a son of Mrs. Laura Katherine Kramer, of Mill Point, and the late John Will Kramer.

J. V. Goff, 72, of Grafton; born at Marlinton, a son of the late James and Anna Blankenship Goff.

Matthew Scott, 90, of Marlinton; born at Roanoke, Virginia, a son of the late John and Alice Scott. He was a member of the Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Marlinton. Burial in Greenwood Memorial Park in Beckley.

Elbert D. Phillips, 65, of Terry; a son of the late Richard and Ada Scott Phillips. Burial in the Terry Cemetery.