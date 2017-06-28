Thursday, June 29, 1967

Pioneer Days

General excitement is beginning to generate for the Pioneer Days Celebration. Dig out your Centennial clothes and come to town.

The focal point will be a fathering of artists and craftsmen at the Pocahontas Historical Museum. One of the outstanding guests will be Gladys Tuke, of White Sulphur, who is a native of Pocahontas. Her family was among the English settlement near Linwood.

The merchants of Marlinton are planning special sales for Thursday through Saturday, sponsored by the Marlinton Chamber of Commerce.

A parade at 12:30 on Saturday will feature a six-head yoke of oxen and horses and horse-drawn vehicles of yesteryear.

At 4 p.m. a muzzleloading shooting match, sponsored by S. B. Wallace and Company with big cash prizes. Kyle Neighbors, gun collector of Cass, and Arden Friel, the gun expert of Clover Lick, will run this show and have many of their guns.

At 1 p.m. there will be an old-timey music contest. Any choice of folk or mountain instrument.

At 9 a big old-fashioned square dance will be held. Edmund Gardner will see to the music and Buck Carpenter and son will do the calling.

Last week Anthony Hall worked to make a roadway for the stage coach into and across the river so things are set for an exciting ride to the Museum.

Beaten biscuits and country ham, plus lemonade, old fashioned cookies and cakes will be sold by the ladies at the Museum.

Hillsboro Fire Department

A meeting was held June 23 in the Vo-Ag building in Hillsboro for the purpose of organizing a Volunteer Fire Department for the Hillsboro area.

Officers elected were: President, Richard McNeel; Vice-President, William Simmons; Secretary and Treasurer, Robert Taylor.

Boys in Service

Charles K. “Chuck” Dilley has completed his training at Fort McClellan, Alabama, and spent a few days at home before reporting to Officers’ Candidate School at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Staff Sergeant Marvin Simmons, of Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, will visit his father, Clem Simmons, next week. He will leave the latter part of July for Thailand.

Airman E-3 Thomas E. Michael, of Marlinton, completed his boot training at Great Lakes Naval Training Center, and will be stationed at Memphis, Tennessee, where he will attend an electronics school.

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer R. Jackson, of Elkins, a daughter, named Deanna Dawn. The mother is the former Helen Jean Sparks.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Burton Kent Greene, of Frost, a daughter, named Terri Sue.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert W. Smith, of Vincennes, Indiana, a daughter, named Kelli Beth. The mother is the former Mary Lou Perkins.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. James E. Simmons, of West Branch, New York, a son; a grandson of Clem Simmons.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Brooks Webb Barnett, of Clover Lick, a daughter, named Beverly Frances. The mother is the former Mildred Frances Vandevender.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Lee Kramer, of Cass, a son, named Steven Gene.

DEATHS

Lacy Simmons, of Slaty Fork; burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

James William (Bill) Daniels, 41, of Marlinton; a son of Robert L. Daniels and Vollie Dunbrack Daniels, of Marlinton. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery.

Mrs. Margaret Emma Simmons, 82, of Elkins; born in Pocahontas County, a daughter of the late William and Alice Kerns Blankenship.

Mrs. Grace Burr Dyer, 77, of Huttonsville; born at Hillsboro, a daughter of the late John A. and Ann Pyles Burr.