The Pocahontas County FFA Alumni put together a basket of locally produced and donated products for the State FFA Alumni Silent Auction, held July 14 at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center in Ripley.

The collection included a handmade basket and quart of maple syrup from Cheryl Beverage at Sunrise Farm; a cap from the Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau; maple syrup and Maple Balsamic Pocahontas Vinaigrette produced by Frostmore Farms, a handmade infinity scarf made by Leah Shinaberry, a book, “At Home in the Heart of Appalachia,” by the late John O’Brien; a framed photograph of the rare native Pocahontas county flower, the Red Trillium, donated by Becky O’Brien; photographed and painted cards by Cindy Taylor; a handmade potholder, donated by Connie Moore; 16 oz. jar of honey from Matt McPeak’s bees; A CD of fiddle music recorded by Ben Davis; Christmas ornament, cap, T-shirt and water bottle from the Green Bank Observatory; Three hand crocheted hand towels made by Linda Stewart; three handcrafted bookmarks made by Suz-anne Stewart and a snow dyed silk scarf created by Marsha Laska.

The FFA Alumni appreciates the support of the talented people of Pocahontas County in donating to this unique collection of products.

Chloe Gainer, Courtney Gainer and Cindy Taylor added the finishing touch by packing the basket for the auction.