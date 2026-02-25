Former assistant superintendent Josh Feather has been named Superintendent of Watoga, Droop Mountain Battlefield and Beartown State parks, the Greenbrier River Trail and Calvin Price State Forest.

In his own words:

As a husband and father of two, my children and wife are my greatest joy. From childhood I have always been deeply connected to the outdoors. I am a hunter and fisherman by heart, and ultimately, the outdoors would inspire my career path. While attending Marshall University, I began my internship at Blackwater Falls State Park.

Inspired by the superintendents there at the time, Rob Gilligan and Scott Fortney, I discovered West Virginia State Parks was my passion. Becoming Assistant Superintendent of Cass, my passion flourished. I had the honor of becoming Assistant Superintendent at Watoga State Park under the leadership of recently retired Superintendent Jody Spencer.

Now, as Superintendent of multiple parks – Watoga State Park, Droop Mountain Battlefield, Beartown State Park, Greenbrier River Trail; Calvin Price State Forest – my sense of pride overflows having the responsibility to protect and serve the parks I call home. The parks are a huge part of the community and ultimately the community is the backbone of our parks.

I most enjoy interactions with park guests from West Virginia and beyond. I have made lifelong friends throughout the years. Our foundation members, seasonal staff, housekeepers, maintenance, and office staff are a true inspiration of the dedication it takes to run a park smoothly.

I have seen how a park gives back when treated with love and care. Our park employees are not just co-workers but become an extension to what feels like an extended family “The Parks family.”

This job is more than a dream job.

Every day I wake up and feel incredibly blessed and extremely proud to have the opportunity to serve West Virginia State Parks.

Information provided by West Virginia State Parks Foundation