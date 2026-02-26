Dennis Calvin Simmons, of Arbovale, passed away Tuesday, February 24, 2026, following a short illness. He was a devoted husband, a proud father and Papaw, and a hardworking man who never hesitated to help those he loved. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family will receive friends Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale; followed by the funeral service at 6 p.m. with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse and Pastor Dave Plank officiating.