Faye E. Meade Dean, 92, formerly of Seebert, peacefully passed away at home in Ohio, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, surrounded by loved ones.\r\n\r\nBorn December 4, 1927, in Crum, she graduated from Huntington High School and began working for the telephone company.\r\n\r\nShe was preceded in death, in 2006, by her husband of 57 years, Summers Dean.\u00a0 \r\n\r\nShe is survived by her son, Douglas Dean; and daughters, Susan D. Dean, of Ohio, and Dawn Peden, of Pennsylvania; three grandsons, Ryan Dean, of South Carolina, A.J. Peden, of Pennsylvania, and Brandon Dean, of West Virginia; and three great-grandchildren, Tyler, Ava and Kiana.\r\n\r\nFuneral service was held Saturday, October 30, 2021, at VanReenan Funeral Home with The Reverend Jim Murphy officiating.\r\nInterment was in Beaver Creek Cemetery.\r\n
Leave a Reply