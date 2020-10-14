Elmer Jackson

Elmer “Dink” Richard Jackson, 81, a resident of Chenoweth Creek Road in Elkins, departed this life Wednesday, October 7, 2020. His passing followed a period of declining health.

Born May 18, 1939, in Pocahontas County, he was a son of the late Walter Franklin and Lula Flossie Smith Jackson.

He was a 1957 graduate of Marlinton High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Elmer was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an upstanding member of the community. He retired in 2000 from Mon Power after 39 years of service. He is certain to be missed by family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by five brothers, Oris Jackson, Howard Jackson, Alfred Jackson, Guy Jackson and Ward Jackson.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Helen Jean Sparks, whom he married June 10, 1961. The couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary this past summer. He is also survived by his daughter, Deanna Dawn, and her husband, Bob Shepherd, of Nashport, Ohio; two grandchildren, Jared Jackson, of Elkins, and Emily Wagner, of Cumberland, Maryland; three sisters, Evelyn Sparks and husband, David, of Marlinton, Eleanor Hamrick, and husband, Clifford, of Valley Bend, and Betty Krumpe, and husband, Chuck, of Kinsman, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

The family extends a special thanks to Amber Hincham and the staff of Mountain Hospice for their care during his decline.

A graveside service was held Monday, October 12, 2020, at Elkins Memorial Gardens

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in Elmer’s name be made to Mountain Hospice, 1002 Crim Ave., Belington, WV or a charity of choice.

The Tomblyn Funeral Home of Elkins was in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tomblynfuneralhome.com