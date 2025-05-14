Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

It’s all about love. That’s the theme in a nutshell of Dr. Snowy Dysember’s book, “The Utopic Code.”

“It takes it back to the basics,” she said. “It’s defining love across cultures, across time. Love being the standard for all times and then moving through social cultures and social norms.”

Dysember, of Clover Lick, has been working on the book for years and is excited it is finally published and ready for consumption.

So much so, she has scheduled three lectures to discuss the book and her theories with the community.

“That’s what drove this, I didn’t really ever want a career,” she said. “I wanted to talk about love and help people find more happiness and love and get along with each other and find the love of God.

“There’s a scripture that says, ‘God is love,’ so if I’m talking about love, I’m talking about God and serving Him and the actual behaviors and not just rhetoric and words,” she added.

Dysember delves into the way that love and positivity can be a medicine for what ails you. The way we speak to each other and to ourselves can affect our health both positively and negatively.

“Here it shows negative linguistics and here is where it goes deep into our utilization of the language we have with the negatives of ‘not’ and ‘can’t,’ and what that actually does – the resonance that goes through our body when we say ‘I should do this,’ or ‘I should do that,’ –what that frequency does to our bodies,” she said, referring to a section in the book.

Dysember received her PhD in natural medicine from Quantum University in Hawaii and has been using her time to focus on empathy and natural medicine, not just to share with others, but for her own health.

“I was actually very, very sick early on,” she said. “When I was about eight-years-old, I couldn’t go in the sun without getting a migraine. At the time I was a forward, playing soccer, and doing all sorts of stuff. This was when we lived in the midwest.”

Dysember’s family moved to Colorado where there is ground and solar radiation which affected her health even more. She was diagnosed in her late 20s with Lupus, but she was showing the symptoms at a younger age.

“It shut down my life,” she said. “I became very disabled from not being able to do things. I pushed through it anyway with the migraines. They were very severe. I basically suffered from that time until I was thirty with a constant headache and then it would go into a migraine.”

Dysember went to doctor after doctor, trying to find ways to relieve her pain. She feared she had cancer at one time, but fortunately, that was not the case. She continued to suffer through the pain until a friend who worked for a naturopath suggested she try using natural medicine.

“I decided to go the natural route at that point and that’s what switched my life over,” she said. “I was putting so much effort and time into herbs and homeopathy.”

This is what led Dysmeber to Quantum University and her PhD. When it came time to decide what her thesis study would be, she chose to study something that wasn’t as common in the field.

“Mine was in the frequencies of emotions which is also part of the health – not just the physical portion that’s focused on so much,” she said. “I had noticed in my own health that even if I did all the right herbs and did all the right everything, unless emotionally I was there, I was still going downhill. It didn’t matter.

“So that’s when the emotion portion really showed up,” she continued. “We need emotional medicine, and thinking medicine, and reasoning medicine that helps us to process our brain in productive ways because we can be so destructive to ourselves.”

Dysember’s studies have sent her around the country and around the world, but it wasn’t until she came to Clover Lick that she felt at home.

“I got here because of the electromagnetic radiation syndrome,” she said. “Initially I thought it was just part of Lupus. I thought I was the only one. Then I found out there were a lot of people.”

Being able to help herself feel better – physically and emotionally – Dysember felt compelled to help others, as well.

That’s why she wrote the book.

“I’ve had people say, ‘I hope the book sells copies and makes a lot of money,’” she said. “That’s never been my focus. My focus was to literally get the message out in whatever form I could and that was truly the reason for publishing it.”

Dysember will present the book and her findings at three lectures – two in Pocahontas County and one in Greenbrier County.

They will be Thursday, May 22, at 5:25 p.m., at Green Bank Library; Saturday, May 24, at 2:55 p.m., at Plants, Etc., in Lewisburg; and Sunday, May 25, at 2 p.m., at Levels Depot, in Hillsboro.

The book is available for purchase on Amazon in paperback and hardback.