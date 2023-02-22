Thursday, February 22, 1923

Pocahontas enjoyed a spell of real winter last week. The coldest at Marlinton was six below on Sunday morning. Fine skating ice on ponds, but the creek and river had too much water to freeze.

Four inches of snow at Marlinton Tuesday morning.

– – –

L. S. Cochran was over in Bath County last week and helped the local authorities clean up Thackers Draft, a notorious moonshine center. Seven men were arrested and taken to jail at Covington.

– – –

Influenza, measles and chicken pox are very prevalent at this time, and many cases of pneumonia or near pneumonia.

– – –

Ollie Smith, of Edray, was bitten in the leg by a dog Monday. A large vein was severed and he almost bled to death.

– – –

H. Lee White’s house near Minnehaha Springs caught on fire last Saturday morning. Some damage was done to the roof before it could be put out.

Editor Times:

In answer to the question, “Who has the oldest Bible in Pocahontas county?”

I have one that belonged to my grandmother, Mrs. Mary Arbogast Nottingham. Publisher’s date on the title page of the New Testament is 1742, proof that this book is 181 years old. On the flyleaf is the name of Susanna A. Hugg, born October 1725.

Mrs. Bland Nottingham

Dunmore, W.Va.

FIRE DEPARTMENT

A well-attended meeting of the Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department was held on Saturday night. Some money was found in the treasury and it was decided to have a Fireman’s Banquet on Saturday, March 17…

The Town Council was requested to have the ordinance against stove pipes without flues enforced; to appoint a flue inspector and put him to work; to stop the custom of piling ashes against wooden buildings; and to put in a couple of fire plugs on lower Camden avenue…

The Council was asked to provide some necessary equipment including gum boots and coats.

The Marlinton Volunteer Fire Department is getting to be an old organization with a most honorable record as fire fighters…

BIRTHS

Born to Mr. and Mrs. George S. Smith, a daughter, Sunday, February 18, 1923.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Menefee, February 18, 1923, a son.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Miller, of Buckeye, February 21, 1923, a daughter.

DIED

J. Howard Clark died at his home in Hillsboro, February 12, 1923, of a cerebral hemorrhage. His wife preceded him to the grave 14 years ago. Three years later, Charles C. Clark, the younger of his two sons, was drowned at Gauley Bridge while working in the C & O Railroad office. He is survived by three children: one son, Glenn F. Clark, of Rawlins, Mrs. Charles LaRue and Miss Frances Clark…

– – –

Charles Burr died at the home of his brother, H. S. Burr, February 1, 1923, of pneumonia or some kindred ailment. He had been sick only a few days and his death was unexpected and came as a shock to our community. He was 71 years of age, and had lived a consistent Christian life for many years and will be greatly missed in the church where he always took an active part… His body was laid to rest in the Burr cemetery near his old home.