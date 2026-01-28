Drema Mae Jackson, 94, of Buckeye, passed away Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton.

Born September 6, 1931, in Hillsboro, she was a daughter of the late Willie Adkison and Nema McClure Adkison.

She was married to the late Wayne Brown Jackson, Jr.

Mrs. Jackson was a homemaker and enjoyed traveling and cooking. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grand- mother. She was a true friend to all, always passing out a hug when she saw you. Whether on the farm, out deer hunting with Junior, at a minor league baseball game in Charleston, or anywhere her family was, Drema loved life.

She is survived by a daughter, Maxine Ratliff, and husband, Jim, of Buckeye; son, Wayne Jackson III, of Lewisburg; grandson, Samuel Jackson, and wife, Daphne, and great-grandson, Noah Jackson, all of Maryville, Tennessee; and a sister, Dottie Shinaberry, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, January 30, 2026, at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton and Carmen LaRue officiating. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by VanReenen Funeral Home.