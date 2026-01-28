The Richard Beard House is located near Hillsboro, West Virginia. It sits adjacent to Kyle Beard Road, off of County Route 31, which runs parallel to the Greenbrier River. It was built in 1890 by Mr. Dassenville and Howard Littlepage, two local builders from the area. Richard, or Dick, Beard was the son of James Henry Moffett Beard and grandson of Josiah Beard, the pioneer to first settle in Pocahontas County. He contracted to have the house built on this portion of his father’s homestead left to him in his father’s will. Richard Beard lived in the house until 1932, and the house remained in the Beard family until November of 2000. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2002. (Dysard/Beard/McClure Family Collection, Courtesy of David A. Reil; ID: PHP007821)

Photographs in the “Preserving Pocahontas” Digital Library may be found at www.pocahontaspreservation.org or www.preservingpocahontas.org

If you have photographs or documents to be scanned for the county Historical Archive contact Preservation Officer B. J. Gudmundsson at 304-799-3989 or email info@pocahontaspreservation.org Prints of photographs from the archives are available.