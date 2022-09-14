Douglas A. Stewart, age 75, of Kernersville, North Carolina, passed away, Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Born May 16, 1947, in Elkins, he was a son of the late Allen and Lucille Stewart.

Douglas was a U. S. Army Veteran having served in Vietnam. He was a graduate of Marshall University, where he majored in education. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

He loved motor sports and enjoyed riding jet skis, ATVs and motorcycles.

He is survived by a son, Sean Michael Stewart, of Kernersville, North Carolina; grandchildren, Alexander Stewart and Victoria Stewart; and a sister, Debra Ann Lambey, of Bartow.

Graveside service with Military Rites conducted by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 16, at Arbovale Cemetery with Rev. David Rittenhouse officiating.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at WallaceandWallaceFH.com