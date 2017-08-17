Dorothy Lee “Dot” Sampson Ervine, age 88, of Green Bank, slipped peacefully into eternity Tuesday, August 15, 2017, at Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. She had been in declining health.

Per her wishes, a graveside service will be held Friday, August 18, noon at the Arbovale Cemetery with Pastor Gary Reynolds officiating. A gathering of family and friends will follow at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel in Arbovale.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Frank Church of the Nazarene, 5509 Staunton Parkersburg Turnpike, Bartow, WV 24920-8026; or a charity of your choice.

