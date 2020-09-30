Doris Atwood

  • Obituaries

    September 30, 2020
    Doris Jean Atwood, 78, of The Villages, Florida, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

    Born December 21, 1941, in Boyer, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Vina Hottinger Brubaker.

    Doris grew up in Boyer and graduated from Green Bank High School in 1959. 

    Following graduation, she was employed by Mower Lumber Company in Cass before moving to Washington, D.C. in 1961. She worked for the D.C. Transit Company, U.S. Treasury Department, tax attorney and CPA Joseph Malony and the American Statistical Association before moving in 1996 to Sarasota, Florida. She was employed by Michael Abshire, CPA. Upon retiring, she moved to Fruitland Park, Florida, and later to The Villages, Florida. 

    In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husbands, Fred Moss and Wayne Atwood; brother, Harry Brubaker; sisters, Pearl Russakoff and Gladys Simmons. 

    She is survived by her son, David Moss (Sharon), of Rogersville, Tennessee; stepson, John Atwood, of Edgewater, Maryland; grandsons, David Moss (Brittany), of Shepherdsville, Kentucky, Kevin Moss, of Rogersville, Tennessee; great grandchildren, Addison and Matthew Moss; sister, Donna Cunkelman (Wayne), of The Villages, Florida; and cousins, nephews, nieces, and great-nephews-and-nieces. 

    She will be laid to rest in Rogersville, Tennessee, at a later date. 

