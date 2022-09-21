Donald Lee Perrine, 84, of Richwood, passed away Saturday, September 17, 2022.

Donald was a founding member of Liberty Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 45+ years. He was the owner of Main Street Motors for 59 years – the oldest car dealership in Nicholas County. He was a former Richwood City Council member, serving two terms. His service to the community included teaching Bible study at the Nicholas County Health Center for 34 years and running the church bus route for 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Perrine; father, Howard Homer Perrine; mother, Iva Perrine Bays; brothers, William Perrine and Gerald Perrine; sister, Betty Jo Austin; grand-daughter, Taylor Wojnarow-ki; and great-grandson, Greyson Gladwell.

He is survived by sisters, Judy Wade, of Waynesboro, Virginia, and Katherine D’Ambrosio (Joe), of Vero Beach, Florida; children, Connie Smithson (Butch), Kevin Perrine, Karen Brugnoli (Gary), Chip Perrine (Malinda), Sharon Glasscock (Bill), Rachel Wojnarowski (Mat), Philip Perrine (Kelly), Sarah Owen (Vince), and Martha Hughes (Jason); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and special friend, Donna Shiflet.

The family will receive friends Thursday, September 22, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Liberty Baptist Church, 155 Riverside Drive in Richwood.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, September 23, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church.

Interment will be in Mount View Memorial Park.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Liberty Baptist Church, Ronald McDonald House, https://charlestonrmhc.org/ or National MPS Society https://mpssociety.org/give