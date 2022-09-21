Barbara Ellen Brown Dean, 67, of Hillsboro, died Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at her home.

Born June 7, 1955, in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was a daughter of the late Carl and Sylvia Soots Brown.

Barbara was the owner/operator of a restaurant.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Dean; brothers, Jay, Alan, Tom, Gary and Frank Brown.

She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Thayer, Sylvia Amos and Brittany Dean; sister, Linda Brown; brother, Chris Brown; and seven grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Emmanuel Cemetery in Hillsboro with Pastor Tim Scott officiating.

VanReenen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.