Don Edward Morrison, 70, of Marlinton, formerly of Sissonville and Summersville, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born October 4, 1952, at Richwood Hospital, he was a son of the late Harry Morrison and Kathleen Craig Morrison Tucker.

Don was a 1971 graduate of Sissonville High School. He was an auctioneer, having received his license from the Mendenhall Auctioneer School.

Don served in the West Virginia Air National Guard. He was a mechanic in earlier years and was the owner of Don’s Auction Service and Signs and More. He was a former member of Marlinton Town Council and coach sponsor for Pocahontas County Youth Football League.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Don E. Morrison III; daughter, Tara Chambers; granddaughter, Allie Robinson; and a brother, Alden Morrison.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Nina Taylor Morrison; daughter, Angela Russell (Randall); daughter-in-law, Cathy Runyon (Billy); grandchildren, Dustin Morrison (Cheyenne), Michael Morrison, Landon Hebb, Haleena Hebb, Kayla Robinson and Tiffany Robinson; nine great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur Morrison (Carol); niece, Carla Anderson (Shawn); and his special friend, Eddie.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 1 p.m. at VanReenen Funeral Home with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be taken at City National Bank.