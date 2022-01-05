<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/Obit.-denver-dendy-pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="269" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84717" \/>\r\n\r\nDenver Dharl Dendy, age 55, of Strawberry Plains, Tennessee, formerly of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, and Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away at his home Sunday, June 20, 2021, from natural causes. \r\n\r\nBorn October 24, 1965, in Marlinton, he was the much-loved son and buddy of William and Virginia Dendy, of Marlinton.\r\n\r\nDharl was an electrician by trade. He loved his pets, the outdoors and fishing and hunting. He wanted to move to Marlinton once his youngest child graduated high school. Dharl\u2019s Facebook post of May 17, 2020 stated, \u201cGonna start the retirement plan! Step 1: live long enough to retire! Step 2: buy a banjo. Step 3: 100 acres in the forest.\u201d He was so proud when he purchased the banjo as that was one step closer to his goal. Dharl will be missed more than he could have ever believed possible. \r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by a stepson, Jeremy Hamrick. \r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was survived by a son, Rory Dendy, of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughter, Erin Dendy, of Knoxville, Tennessee; stepson, J.R. (Emily) Hamrick, of Fredericksburg, Virginia; sister, Lynette (Jamie) Corle, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; nephews, Shane Yezierski, of Port Orchard, Washington, and Seth Yezierski, of Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.\r\nSadly, Dharl\u2019s mother, Virginia, passed away December 25, 2021, before know- ing the cause of Dharl\u2019s death. \r\n\r\nIn keeping with Dharl\u2019s wishes, there will be no service.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n\r\nSubmitted by Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.\r\n
