<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2021\/11\/OBIT.-Derrick-Irvine-Photo.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="285" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84141" \/>\r\n\r\nDerrick Edward Irvine, 38, of Marlinton, passed away at his home Wednesday, November 17, 2021. \r\n\r\nBorn June 1, 1983, in Elk-ins, he was a son of David George, Sr. and Marvina Carol Doss Irvine. \r\n\r\nDerick was a U.S. Army Veteran and a laborer. He loved hunting, fishing and his children.\r\n\r\nHe was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Marvin F. Doss; and paternal grandparents, Ralph and Martha Friel Irvine.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he is survived by his daughter, Lilianna Nicole Irvine, of Tioga; son, Orion Knox Irvine, of Marlinton; maternal grandmother, Cookie Doss, of Marlinton, sister, Kristen Elaine Hines, and husband, Brandt, of Buckhannon; brother, David George Irvine, Jr. (Julie Shifflet), of Marlinton; nephew, David Allen Irvine; nieces, Brook Pennington, and husband, Frank, and twins, Elaina Belle Hines and Chole Jene Hines; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.\r\n\r\nIn keeping with Derrick\u2019s wishes, the body will be cremated.\r\n\r\nA memorial service will be held in the spring.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers and food, monetary donations for Lilianna\u2019s and Orion\u2019s college fund may be made to Marvina Irvine, 921 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com
Leave a Reply