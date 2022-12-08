Dennis Wayne Cain, 62, of Marlinton, entered into eternal peace Monday, December 5, 2022, at AHN Wexford Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following an illness.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 11, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. with Roger Eisenhuth officiating.

Burial will be in Gibson Cemetery in Slaty Fork.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home to off set the funeral bill.