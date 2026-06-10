David B. Pingley, of Arbovale, went to be with his beloved wife, Connie Miller Pingley, Monday, April 13, 2026.

Born in Haymarket, Virginia, he was a son of the late Frances Wiley Pingley and Edna Combs Pingley.

David was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, especially with his Bear Hunting family.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Talbot; and sisters, Sue and Faye.

He is survived by sons, Daniel, of Arbovale, Darrell, of Bartow, and Keith (Dawn), of Shenandoah Junction; daughter, Susan (Bryan) Mauck, of Martinsburg; and grandchildren, Blake, Morgan, Dylan and Anne.

Service and interment were private.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.