Lucas Adcock

Staff Writer

For years, residents of West Virginia’s southern coalfield counties have turned on their taps to find discolored water that is contaminated, or outright unsafe to drink. And it should be reiterated that this has been going on for years. Access to clean water, at least by now in the 21st century, should be a basic guarantee of modern life, but for many communities it has become a daily source of anxiety. Not to mention that many of the communities affected by the issue are already battered by fluctuations in the economy.

Despite growing urgency from advocates, state legislators, and now federal representatives, repeated attempts to secure meaningful funding for the region’s crumbling water infrastructure have been met with failure at every level of government, most recently in the halls of the U.S. House Appropriations Committee.

The scale of West Virginia’s drinking water problem is difficult to overstate. Between 2016 and 2024, nearly one million West Virginians (that’s roughly half of the state’s entire population) were served by water systems that violated federal safety standards. The problem is concentrated in the southern coalfields where aging and outdated infrastructure has deteriorated over the last few decades. Water utilities in these communities have struggled to finance upgrades amid dwindling customer bases as population loss – driven by the decline of the coal industry – has left fewer ratepayers to forcefully shoulder the cost of improvements.

The situation came to a head in early 2026 when advocates began pushing with renewed urgency for $250 million in dedicated funding to address the most pressing drinking water and wastewater infrastructure needs across the region’s coalfield counties. That figure, backed by 52 organizations and local leaders who signed a joint letter to congressional leaders in May 2026, represented what experts considered the minimum necessary to tackle shovel-ready, approved projects already waiting in the pipeline.

Before the fight reached Washington, advocates first turned to Charleston. They called on West Virginia’s Republican-supermajority state Legislature to draw $250 million from the state’s $1.44 billion Rainy Day Fund; a reserve more than large enough to absorb the request. The answer was silence. Oh, and delay. Lawmakers slow-walked any legislation that might help, and when a bill did eventually materialize, the funding had been whittled down to roughly $20 million. Even that diminished proposal was killed by Republican legislators. For advocates already frustrated by years of inaction, the defeat in Charleston only redoubled their resolve to seek relief at the federal level.

With no choice left, both West Virginia Representatives, Riley Moore (2nd Congressional District) and Carol Miller (1st Congressional District) took the fight to Congress. With the state door closed, the U.S. Representatives stepped forward to champion the $250 million request in the FY2027 federal appropriations process. Moore, who sits on the Committee on Ways and Means, was positioned to push the request from the inside. The two representatives argued that communities in the southern coalfields, which had powered America’s industrial rise through generations of coal production, were owed at minimum the assurance of clean, safe water. At the very least, a human motion to help.

Moore and Miller’s effort received backing from a broad coalition of advocacy organizations including representatives from Appalachian Voices, the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, and the group: “From Below: Rising Together for Coalfield Justice,” who traveled to Washington to meet with congressional staffers and make the case directly to appropriators. It was nearly impossible to dispute the moral weight of their argument: the wealthiest nation in the world is leaving hundreds of thousands of its citizens without reliably-safe drinking water.

But the subcommittee shut the door. The first major setback at the federal level came on May 20, 2026, when the House Interior and Environment Appropriations Subcommittee released its draft FY2027 funding bill. The $250 million request was nowhere to be found. Subcommittee Chairman Representative Mike Simpson of Idaho had instead heralded what he called “fis- cally responsible reductions” in the bill, which included a nearly $1.8 billion, 20% cut to EPA funding. Compounding the blow, the bill also proposed cutting $52.5 million from the U.S. Geological Survey – the agency that has provided critical sampling and oversight support in assessing threats from PFAS, the toxic cancer-linked industrial chemicals increasingly found in West Virginia’s water supply.

Advocacy groups expressed deep disappointment but vowed to keep fighting. When the subcommittee met the following day to consider amendments, the $250 million request was again rejected. Attention then shifted to the full Appropriations Committee markup scheduled for June 3.

The full House Appropriations Committee meeting on June 3, 2026 produced one of the more striking moments of the entire episode: Moore – holding a jar of brown water. It had been drawn from the kitchen tap of a resident of McDowell County. Staff members distributed jugs and bottles of water sampled from other McDowell County taps to committee members around the room.

Having already scaled back his request significantly – from $250 million to $50 million – Moore made his case directly: the people of Southern West Virginia had given this country generations of labor and coal, and they deserve clean water in return. Moore’s avenue of approach is to introduce an amendment that would require the EPA to break through the “log jam” of government agencies that aren’t fixing the problem. Moore explained that, “The EPA would be required to brief the committee on what resources it has for communities like those in southern West Virginia.” This would help end the water crisis. “There is really no point in having something called the Environmental Protection Agency,” he explained, “if it is unable or unwilling to address plumes or orange bacteria in the drinking water of actual human beings.”

Despite the dramatic presentation, the amendment failed on a voice vote. Chairman Simpson, in rejecting it, said the proposal hadn’t been properly vetted through his subcommittee – the same subcommittee that had already declined to include the original $250 million request in the draft bill. He pledged to work with Moore as the legislation moved forward, but offered no concrete path. A separate, broader amendment to increase funding for national water and sewer revolving funds, offered by Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey, was also rejected by voice vote.

Rather than approving any direct funding, the committee directed the EPA to produce a report on communities in Southern West Virginia whose water violates federal or state standards. This was just a consolation, though, another measure that advocates were quick to dismiss.

As of June 4, 2026, the FY2027 Interior and Environment funding bill has cleared committee and now advances to the full House floor for a vote, timing for which remains uncertain. The floor debate will present another opportunity for amendments, and advocates are watching closely to see whether Moore or Miller will mount a renewed effort there.

The long-term hope among water advocates rests with the Senate. Appalachian Voices and allied organizations have called on West Virginia’s two senators: Shelley Moore Capito, who chairs the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, and freshman Senator Jim Justice, to use their respective positions to force the issue on the Senate side of the appropriations process. The Senate has yet to announce its timeline for taking up the FY2027 funding package.

The situation is an illustration of how a genuine public health crisis can be stalled at every institutional checkpoint: state legislature, congressional subcommittee, full committee – while the people most affected continue to live with the consequences. For families of McDowell County and the broader southern coalfields, the fight for something as fundamental as clean drinking water has become a years-long test of political will.

So far, that will has not been found in sufficient supply.