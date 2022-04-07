David George Irvine, Sr., 75, of Marlinton, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday with Pastor Sam Felton officiating.

Interment will be at Clawson Cemetery with military graveside honors accorded by members of the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps.

Immediately following the interment, friends and family in attendance are invited to a luncheon at the home of Cookie Doss, 2545 Brownsburg Road, Marlinton.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made toward his grandchildren’s education fund, c/o Marvina Irvine, 3979 Brush Country Road, Marlinton, WV 24954.